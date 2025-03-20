Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2025) - Bear Creek Mining Corporation (TSXV: BCM) (OTCQX: BCEKF) (BVL: BCM) ("Bear Creek" or the "Company") announces that Andrew Swarthout and Sandra Daycock have retired from the Board of Directors (the "Board"). The Company also announces that documentation regarding the Debt Amendments and Credit Extension (each, as defined below) announced in its news release dated March 4, 2025 continues to advance in partnership with Equinox Gold Corp. ("Equinox") and Sandstorm Gold Ltd. ("Sandstorm").

Resignation of Directors

Further to its news release dated March 4, 2025, the Company announces the retirement of Andrew Swarthout and Sandra Daycock from the Board. Mr. Swarthout was a Founder of the Company in 2003 and served as the Company's President and CEO until 2017. Ms. Daycock was appointed to the Board of Directors in November 2023 and elected as a director by shareholders in June 2024. The Board reiterates its sincere gratitude to Mr. Swarthout, a veteran director and executive of Bear Creek for over 22 years, and Ms. Daycock for their valuable contributions to the Company.

Debt Amendments and Credit Extension

Further to Bear Creek's news releases on March 4, 2025 and March 11, 2025, Equinox, Sandstorm and the Company continue to advance definitive documentation related to (i) the amending agreements with each of Sandstorm and Equinox to temporarily defer certain interest payments under certain outstanding debt arrangements (the "Debt Amendments"); and (ii) the extension of up to US$6.5 million in additional credit to the Company from Sandstorm (the "Credit Extension"). Each of the Debt Amendments and Credit Extension remain subject to approval and acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and the Company will issue a separate news release upon closing of each.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Eric Caba

President and Chief Executive Officer

