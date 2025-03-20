Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2025) - Digital Commodities Capital Corp. (CSE: BCBC) (OTCQB: BCBCF) (FSE: W04) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated February 21, 2025, and March 19, 2025, it has successfully completed its change of business from a cannabis issuer to an investment issuer (the "Change of Business"). In connection with this transition, the Company has also changed its name from "The BC Bud Corporation" to "Digital Commodities Capital Corp."

The Company expects its common shares to commence trading under its new name as of market open on Monday, March 24th, 2025 under the ticker symbol "RIPP".

As part of the Change of Business, the Company has prepared a comprehensive Form 2A Listing Statement, which outlines key details regarding its investment strategy, initial portfolio composition, target sectors, use of funds, and investment policy. The final version of the Listing Statement will be made available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca in the coming days.

Brayden Sutton, CEO of the Company, commented: "This marks an exciting new chapter for our Company as we pivot toward an investment strategy centered on high-growth, high-impact sectors. By transitioning from a cannabis issuer to an investment issuer, we gain the flexibility to deploy capital into emerging opportunities across digital assets, hard commodities, and resource-focused businesses. With a strong focus on sectors poised for long-term expansion, we are strategically positioning ourselves to create lasting shareholder value."

About Digital Commodities Capital Corp.

Digital Commodities Capital Corp. is an investment issuer that invests in digital and physical non-fiat assets, businesses and private and publicly listed entities that are involved in high-growth industries, with a particular focus on hard commodities, cryptocurrencies and the resource sector.

On behalf of the board of directors of Digital Commodities

Brayden Sutton

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated ticker symbol change, , and the transition to an investment issuer enabling the Company to capitalize on opportunities across digital assets, hard commodities and resource-focused businesses.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied certain material assumptions, including without limitation, that the ticker symbol change will occur within the timeframe expected, and that the transition to an investment issuer will enable the Company to capitalize on opportunities across digital assets, hard commodities and resource-focuses businesses.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that the ticker symbol change will not occur within the timeframe expected; that the transition to an investment issuer will not enable the Company to capitalize on opportunities across digital assets, hard commodities and resource focuses businesses; general economic, market or business conditions; uninsured risks; regulatory changes; and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

