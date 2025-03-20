Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2025) - Forge Resources Corp. (CSE: FRG) (OTCQB: FRGGF) (FSE: 5YZ) ("FRG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of its executive site visit to the fully permitted La Estrella coal project in Santander, Colombia. The visit reaffirmed the Company's confidence in the project's well-organized advancement and reinforced its commitment to delivering on its strategic objectives.

During the visit, members of the executive team had the opportunity to inspect progress on the development of the planned 170-metre decline to access high-quality coal seams for the 20,000 metric tonne bulk sampling program. Led by Project Director, Emelio Genes, the team conducted a comprehensive review of the progress and next steps in the development of the La Estrella coal project. Accompanied by a consultant Canadian mining engineer, the team was able to review technical engineering aspects related to the underground decline construction and operational milestones. The project remains on schedule, with underground operations continuing to scale up.

Cole McClay, Forge COO states: "I am incredibly impressed by the skills and dedication of our technical team at La Estrella. Their expertise and meticulous attention to detail ensure that La Estrella is progressing efficiently to the highest operational standards."

Figure 1 - Forge Executives and La Estrella Technical Team at Portal Entrance

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/245395_8743ce3aa4d9c9f5_001full.jpg

Figure 2 - CEO, PJ Murphy and COO, Cole McClay meet Project Director and Canadian consultant engineer

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/245395_8743ce3aa4d9c9f5_002full.jpg

Figure 3 - Vice President of Finance, Camilo Cordovez meets with La Estrella technical team

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/245395_8743ce3aa4d9c9f5_003full.jpg

The executive team also visited various regions of Colombia to evaluate additional prospective coal concessions and engage with local industry stakeholders. These discussions highlighted new opportunities to expand Forge's project portfolio.

PJ Murphy, Forge CEO states: "Our examinations of early exploration to current mining operations across Colombia underscores Forge's commitment to identifying high-potential assets and establishing strong relationships within the mining sector and we are excited to strengthen our position in the global coal market."

Forge Resources remains focused on advancing the La Estrella project while exploring strategic opportunities to expand its presence in Colombia, a country recognized as one of the top global producers of thermal and coking coal.

About Forge Resources Corp.

Forge Resources Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior exploration company. The Company holds a 60% interest in Aion Mining Corp., a company that is developing the fully permitted La Estrella coal project in Santander, Colombia. La Estrella contains eight known seams of metallurgical and thermal coal. The Company also holds an option on the Alotta project, a prospective porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum project located 50 km south-east of the Casino porphyry deposit in the unglaciated portion of the Dawson Range porphyry/epithermal belt in the Yukon Territory of Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-Looking information includes, but is not limited to, information concerning the Aion Acquisition. Forward-Looking information is based on the views, opinions, intentions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking information (including the actions of other parties who have agreed to do certain things and the approval of certain regulatory bodies). Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. In particular, there can be no assurance that the Proposed Transaction will be completed as described or at all. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws, or to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. We seek safe harbor.

