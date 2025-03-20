WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, electronics manufacturer Jabil Inc. (JBL) raised its core earnings and net revenue guidance for the full-year 2025. It also provided outlook for the third quarter.For the third quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $1.50 to $1.99 per share on net revenue between $6.7 billion and $7.3 billion. On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $2.22 per share on net revenues of $6.74 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company now projects core earnings of $8.95 per share on net revenues of $27.9 billion. Previously, the company expected core earnings of $8.75 per share on net revenues of $27.3 billion.The Street is looking for earnings of $8.74 per share on net revenues of $27.32 billion for the year.For the second quarter, the company reported net income attributable to the company of $117 million or $1.06 per share, sharply down from $927 million or $7.31 per share in the prior-year quarter.Excluding items, core earnings for the quarter was $1.94 per share, compared to $1.68 per share last year.Net revenue for the quarter edged down to $6.73 billion from $6.77 billion in the same quarter last year.Analysts expected earnings of $1.83 per share on revenues of $6.40 billion for the quarter.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX