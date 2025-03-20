Conduent's Maven Disease Surveillance Outbreak Management System empowers Ireland's Health Service Executive to effectively track and manage public health threats

Republic of Ireland becomes the first European Union country to use Maven, following its successful implementations in the United States, United Kingdom and Australia

Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a global technology-driven business solutions and services company, today announced that the Republic of Ireland's Health Service Executive (HSE) selected the company's Maven Disease Surveillance Outbreak Management System to monitor, manage and report infectious diseases. Maven will replace HSE's legacy surveillance system to more effectively track disease outbreaks and take prompt actions to protect public health.

Under the five-year contract, Conduent will implement its Maven cloud-hosted software platform as well as provide maintenance and support. The system's flexibility will enable HSE staff to configure it for seamless data sharing, integration and coordination among medical professionals and epidemiologists. Upon receiving a case or laboratory report, Maven automatically generates a disease event, significantly reducing manual data entry and duplication of efforts.

"Like many public health organizations globally, HSE faces increasing complexity as infectious diseases continue to escalate and impact our ability to protect public health," said Dr. John Cuddihy, National Director of Public Health at HSE. "By implementing the Maven system and collaborating with Conduent, we'll gain a modern, national platform that not only enables early detection of health events but also transforms raw data into actionable intelligence. This platform will empower faster, more coordinated responses to better serve the people of Ireland."

This contract marks Maven's expansion into the European Union, where it joins its existing public health deployments in the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia. This system will enhance HSE's ability to rapidly detect and respond to public health events across Ireland, providing critical insights into both emerging and established infectious disease threats.

With over two decades of proven outcomes, Maven is currently utilized by 28 other government agencies around the world to manage emerging threats to their residents. Conduent also offers online and in-person training of the system, and through its long-standing Maven Users Group, manages a global community of public health officials who collaborate and exchange best practices.

"We're honored to have the Republic of Ireland join the growing Maven user community," said Anna Sever, President, Government Solutions at Conduent. "By implementing Maven, we're equipping HSE with the tools necessary to protect citizens against infectious diseases while delivering long-term value."

Organizations use Maven to detect, monitor, track and report on deadly outbreaks like COVID-19, C. auris and Mpox and more than 100 other communicable and non-communicable diseases including Ebola, Zika, measles, tuberculosis, HIV/STDs and influenza. Find out how Maven can safeguard public health at Conduent Government Solutions.

