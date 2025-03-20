With effect from March 24, 2025, the shares of ABB Ltd without dividend rights will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm. Trading will continue up and including March 31, 2025.

Instrument: Share without dividend rights Short name: ABB U Round lot: 1 Clearing: CCP Cleared ISIN code: SE0023849682 Order book id: 392207 Market segment / no: STO Equities CCP/182 Tick size / no: MiFID II tick size table MIC code: XSTO

