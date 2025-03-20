AMTD Group Inc. ("AMTD" or the "Group"), alongside World Media and Entertainment Universal Inc. ("WME"), a subsidiary of the Group under AMTD Digital, jointly announced that following the success of the "The Last Dance", another AMTD movie is coming soon: "A Gilded Game" is set to premiere in China on May 1.

Directed by Herman Yau, the Movie stars Andy Lau and Oho Ou in lead roles, along with a special appearance by Ni Ni. Andy Lau plays a capital markets expert, regarded as the top "prophet" in the industry, while Oho Ou takes on the role of Lau's apprentice.

AMTD serves as a Production Company of the Movie, alongside with Universe Entertainment, Maoyan, and Yingming Culture, while Dr. Calvin Choi, founder of AMTD IDEA Group and AMTD Digital, serves as both producer and executive producer.

This Movie represents AMTD's fourth time working as a production company alongside the international acclaimed actor Andy Lau. The previous collaborations have been immensely successful, with 'Shock Wave 2' reaching a box office of RMB1.314 billion, 'Moscow Mission' grossing RMB664 million, and 'Golden Finger' achieving RMB574 million.

Dr. Feridun Hamdullahpur, Chairman of AMTD and WME, commented: "We are thrilled to embark on another creative journey with Andy Lau and our talented cast in 'A Gilded Game'. This Movie embodies our commitment to producing high-quality entertainment, and we look forward to the audience's enthusiastic response to this remarkable cinematic experience."

About AMTD Group

AMTD Group is a conglomerate with core business portfolio spanning across media and entertainment, education and training, and premium assets and hospitality areas.

About AMTD IDEA Group

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) represents a diversified institution and digital solutions group connecting companies and investors with global markets. Its comprehensive one-stop business services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients' diverse and inter-connected business needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles. AMTD IDEA Group is uniquely positioned as an active super connector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on X (formerly known as "Twitter") at @AMTDGroup.

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform headquartered in France. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates key business lines including digital media, content and marketing services, digital investments as well as hospitality and VIP services. For AMTD Digital's announcements, please visit https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news.

About World Media and Entertainment

World Media and Entertainment, jointly established by AMTD Group, AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) and AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD), focuses on global strategies and developments in multi-media, entertainment, and cultural affairs worldwide. WME comprises L'Officiel, The Art Newspaper, movie and entertainment projects, collectively a diversified media and entertainment portfolio of global businesses, and a global portfolio of premium properties.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the beliefs, plans, and expectations of AMTD IDEA Group and/or AMTD Digital, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the filings of AMTD IDEA Group and/or AMTD Digital with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and neither AMTD IDEA Group nor AMTD Digital undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

