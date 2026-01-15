The Generation Essentials Group - TGE announces AMTD, Owner of L'Officiel and AMTD IDEA Brands, Launches Litigation against Jalou Family for Malicious Falsehood, Defamation, and Consequential Loss and Damage.

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 15

For details, please visit: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2862744/TGE.pdf