Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Triple-Discovery-Setup, das der Markt noch nicht begriffen hat!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A417ZB | ISIN: KYG382681016 | Ticker-Symbol: 4PX
Tradegate
05.03.26 | 18:32
1,230 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GENERATION ESSENTIALS GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENERATION ESSENTIALS GROUP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2201,26016:21
1,2201,26016:12
PR Newswire
10.03.2026 16:06 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Generation Essentials Group - AMTD reached deals to acquire a London office tower and amended terms for the Hornsey Town Hall project, with total transaction value US$87.7 million

The Generation Essentials Group - AMTD reached deals to acquire a London office tower and amended terms for the Hornsey Town Hall project, with total transaction value US$87.7 million

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 10

The Generation Essentials Group announces that AMTD reached deals to acquire a London office tower and amended terms for the Hornsey Town Hall project, with total transaction value US$87.7 million

For details, please visit: AMTD-Reached-Deals-on-the-Acquisition-of-a-London-Office-Tower--in-Conjunction-with-Amendment-to-Ter.pdf



AMTD-Reached-Deals-on-the-Acquisition-of-a-London-Office-Tower--in-Conjunction-with-Amendment-to-Ter
© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.