BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Universe Pharmaceuticals (UPC) said it plans to effect a share consolidation of 40 ordinary shares with par value of $0.28125 per share each in the companys issued and unissued share capital into one ordinary share with par value of $11.25. As a result, each 40 pre-consolidation ordinary shares outstanding will automatically combine and convert to one issued and outstanding ordinary share without any action on the part of the shareholders.The share Consolidation will be made effective on March 24, 2025. Beginning with the opening of trading on March 24, 2025, the companys ordinary shares will begin trading on a post-share consolidation basis on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the same symbol UPC but under a new CUSIP number.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX