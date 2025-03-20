Silver Spring, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2025) - BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) ("BTCS" or the "Company"), a leader in blockchain infrastructure and technology, announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024 ("2024").

2024 Financial Highlights

2024 Revenue : $4.1 million, representing a 204 % increase from $1.3 million in 2023.





: $4.1 million, representing a 204 increase from $1.3 million in 2023. Quarterly Revenue Growth : $2.3 million Q4 2024 revenue, a 612% increase over Q4 2023, and a 214% quarterly increase from Q3 2024.





: $2.3 million Q4 2024 revenue, a 612% increase over Q4 2023, and a 214% quarterly increase from Q3 2024. Gross Margin : 23%, reflecting the scaling of Builder+, BTCS's Ethereum block-building operations, compared to NodeOps, our ultra high-margin staking operations.





: 23%, reflecting the scaling of Builder+, BTCS's Ethereum block-building operations, compared to NodeOps, our ultra high-margin staking operations. Net Income/Loss: Reported net loss of $1.3 million, or $0.08 per share, compared to net income of $7.8 million, or $0.55 per share, in 2023, primarily driven by non-cash charges.





Reported net loss of $1.3 million, or $0.08 per share, compared to net income of $7.8 million, or $0.55 per share, in 2023, primarily driven by non-cash charges. Cash and Cryptocurrency Holdings: $38.1 million as of December 31, 2024, up 43% from $26.7 million at year-end 2023.





Management Commentary

In 2024, BTCS solidified its position as the leading publicly traded Ethereum infrastructure company, pioneering block-building operations at scale. The success of Builder+, which optimizes block construction to maximize transaction fee (gas) revenue, drove record growth, underscoring the strength of both our strategic direction and execution.

Our goal is simple: drive shareholder value by growing revenue and improving margins. We aim to achieve this goal in three ways: 1) enhance our tech stack, 2) increase order flow, and 3) control block space. The following table outlines our 2025 progress towards these initiatives.





In 2024, we were fully focused on building our operations, which culminated in several key developments-including the transition to Rust, the adoption of bare-metal servers, the implementation of a data lake, a partnership with and investment in ETHGas, the introduction of rebates, multiple new sources of private order flow, the launch of the Staking Protection Plan ("SPP") with WonderFi and Figment, and our scaled validator implementation with Rocket Pool.

As a result, our peak daily block-building market share accounted for over 1.5% of all transactions processed on Ethereum's network and has averaged over 1% over the last 30 days.

With a strong foundation in place, BTCS is well-positioned to execute our strategy and maximize shareholder value.

Industry & Market Commentary

The cryptocurrency market experienced significant developments in late 2024 and early 2025, including:

Regulatory Tailwinds : The new administration's pro-crypto policies have fostered a constructive regulatory environment not seen in the last 10 years. With regulatory clarity and sensible oversight being the new norm, the stage is set for innovation and renewed confidence and growth across the industry. The change is marked by the SEC's recent dismissal of several high-profile cases, including Coinbase, Robinhood, Uniswap, Gemini, Consensys, and Cumberland.





: The new administration's pro-crypto policies have fostered a constructive regulatory environment not seen in the last 10 years. With regulatory clarity and sensible oversight being the new norm, the stage is set for innovation and renewed confidence and growth across the industry. The change is marked by the SEC's recent dismissal of several high-profile cases, including Coinbase, Robinhood, Uniswap, Gemini, Consensys, and Cumberland. Ethereum's Network Growth : The upcoming Pectra upgrade in 2025 is set to be a game-changer for Ethereum, enhancing speed, reducing costs, and simplifying transactions. Key features include the ability to pay transaction fees with tokens like USDC instead of just ETH, an increase in staking limits from 32 ETH to 2,048 ETH to improve efficiency, and expanded transaction capacity through blob technology. With these advancements, Ethereum is strengthening its competitive edge against Solana, positioning itself to remain the go-to blockchain for DeFi, NFTs, and beyond.





: The upcoming Pectra upgrade in 2025 is set to be a game-changer for Ethereum, enhancing speed, reducing costs, and simplifying transactions. Key features include the ability to pay transaction fees with tokens like USDC instead of just ETH, an increase in staking limits from 32 ETH to 2,048 ETH to improve efficiency, and expanded transaction capacity through blob technology. With these advancements, Ethereum is strengthening its competitive edge against Solana, positioning itself to remain the go-to blockchain for DeFi, NFTs, and beyond. Institutional Adoption: Ethereum ETF approvals were officially granted in 2024, marking a major milestone for institutional investment in digital assets. This development has significantly increased accessibility for traditional investors and is expected to drive long-term capital inflows into Ethereum, reinforcing its position as the foundation of a growing global digital economy.

These transformational developments far outweigh any short-term price fluctuations in the crypto market. Enhanced scalability, improved regulatory clarity, and increasing institutional participation create a strong foundation for long-term growth. As blockchain adoption accelerates, Ethereum's ongoing advancements position it as the premier network for decentralized applications, reinforcing the bullish outlook for the sector.

About BTCS:

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) is a U.S.-based blockchain infrastructure technology company currently focused on driving scalable revenue growth through its blockchain infrastructure operations. BTCS has honed its expertise in blockchain network operations, particularly in block building and validator node management. Its branded block-building operation, Builder+, leverages advanced algorithms to optimize block construction for on-chain validation, thus maximizing gas fee revenues. BTCS also supports other blockchain networks by operating validator nodes and staking its crypto assets across multiple proof-of-stake networks, allowing crypto holders to delegate assets to BTCS-managed nodes. In addition, the Company has developed ChainQ, an AI-powered blockchain data analytics platform, which enhances user access and engagement within the blockchain ecosystem. Committed to innovation and adaptability, BTCS is strategically positioned to expand its blockchain operations and infrastructure beyond Ethereum as the ecosystem evolves. Explore how BTCS is revolutionizing blockchain infrastructure in the public markets by visiting www.btcs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding growing revenue, improving margins, increasing order flow, expected results from the upcoming Pectra upgrade, expectations from the Ethereum ETF approval. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation regulatory issues, unexpected issues with Builder+ and ChainQ, as well as risks set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 which was filed on March 20, 2025. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations:

Charles Allen - CEO

X (formerly Twitter): @Charles_BTCS

Email: ir@btcs.com

Financials

The tables below are derived from the Company's financial statements included in its Form 10-K filed on March 20, 2025, with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please refer to the Form 10-K for complete financial statements and further information regarding the Company's results of operations and financial condition relating to the fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023. The Company's Form 10-K also includes a discussion of risk factors applicable to the Company and its business.

BTCS Inc.

Balance Sheets





December 31,

December 31,



2024

2023









Assets:











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,977,778

$ 1,458,327 Stablecoins



39,545



21,044 Crypto assets



646,539



302,783 Staked crypto assets



35,410,144



24,900,146 Prepaid expenses



63,934



62,461 Receivable for capital shares sold



-



291,440 Total current assets



38,137,940



27,036,201







Other assets:







Investments, at value (Cost $100,000)



100,000



100,000 Property and equipment, net



7,449



10,490 Total other assets



107,449



110,490







Total Assets

$ 38,245,389

$ 27,146,691







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:







Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 70,444

$ 55,058 Accrued compensation



3,907,091



712,092 Warrant liabilities



267,900



213,750 Total current liabilities



4,245,435



980,900







Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock: 20,000,000 shares authorized at $0.001 par value:







Series V preferred stock: 15,033,231 and 14,567,829 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively



2,646,314



2,563,938







Common stock, 975,000,000 shares authorized at $0.001 par value, 18,717,743 and 15,320,281 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively



18,718



15,322 Additional paid-in capital



171,283,199



162,263,634 Accumulated deficit



(139,948,277)



(138,677,103) Total stockholders' equity



33,999,954



26,165,791







Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 38,245,389

$ 27,146,691

BTCS Inc.

Statements of Operations















For the Year Ended



December 31,



2024

2023









Revenues











Blockchain infrastructure revenues (net of fees)

$ 4,073,518

$ 1,339,628 Total revenues



4,073,518



1,339,628







Cost of revenues







Blockchain infrastructure costs



3,127,509



359,778 Gross profit



946,009



979,850







Operating expenses:







General and administrative



1,672,276



1,450,724 Research and development



755,813



687,288 Compensation and related expenses



6,598,348



2,542,336 Marketing



80,993



12,153 Realized losses on crypto asset transactions



767,375



604,269 Total operating expenses



9,874,805



5,296,770







Other income (expenses):







Change in unrealized appreciation on crypto assets



7,683,772



12,135,648 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities



(54,150)



- Other income



28,000



- Total other income (expenses)



7,657,622



12,135,648







Net income (loss)

$ (1,271,174)

$ 7,818,728







Basic net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders

$ (0.08)

$ 0.55 Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders

$ (0.08)

$ 0.45







Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding



16,263,702



14,092,233 Diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic

and diluted



16,263,702



17,546,339

BTCS Inc.

Statements of Cash Flows















For the Year Ended



December 31,



2024

2023









Net cash flows used from operating activities:











Net income (loss)

$ (1,271,174)

$ 7,818,728 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:







Depreciation expense



5,689



5,033 Stock-based compensation



2,423,560



1,341,729 Blockchain infrastructure revenue



(4,073,518)



(1,339,628) Builder payments (non-cash)



2,765,731



- Change in fair value of warrant liabilities



54,150



- Realized losses on crypto assets transactions



767,375



604,269 Change in unrealized appreciation on crypto assets



(7,683,772)



(12,135,648) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Stablecoins



(18,501)



(21,044) Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(1,473)



61,266 Receivable for capital shares sold



291,440



(291,440) Accounts payable and accrued expenses



15,386



(21,669) Accrued compensation



3,194,999



416,157 Net cash used in operating activities



(3,530,108)



(3,562,247)







Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchase of productive crypto assets for validating



(3,531,550)



(1,804,482) Sale of productive crypto assets



901,980



1,994,851 Purchase of property and equipment



(2,648)



(5,276) Sale of property and equipment



-



904 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



(2,632,218)



185,997







Cash flow from financing activities:







Net proceeds from issuance common stock/ At-the-market offering



6,681,777



2,687,794 Net cash provided by financing activities



6,681,777



2,687,794







Net (decrease)/increase in cash



519,451



(688,456) Cash, beginning of period



1,458,327



2,146,783 Cash, end of period

$ 1,977,778

$ 1,458,327







Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing and investing activities:







Series V Preferred Stock Distribution

$ 82,376

$ 2,559,533

