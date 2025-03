NORTHFIELD TOWNSHIP (dpa-AFX) - Insurer Allstate Corp. (ALL) announced Thursday estimated catastrophe losses for the month of February 2025 of $92 million or $73 million, after-tax. Total catastrophe losses for February year-to-date were $1.17 billion or $922 million, after-tax.Allstate Protection policies in force in February 2025 totalled 37,500, edging down 0.3 percent from $37,598 in February 2024.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX