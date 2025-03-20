WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Darden Restaurants, Inc., (DRI) and Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) announced Thursday that Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen is the next Darden brand to pilot on-demand delivery.Cheddar's is currently conducting the pilot in 10 restaurants. It's guests can order delivery directly through the Cheddar's website and app, while Uber Direct will handle deliveries through Uber's national delivery network.Following the completion of a successful pilot, Cheddar's plans to deploy the on-demand delivery more broadly across their system.The expansion of partnership follows the successful rollout at Olive Garden.Sarfraz Maredia, Vice President of Delivery, Head of Americas at Uber Eats, said, 'The needs of restaurants are evolving more quickly than ever, and we're focused on providing world-class solutions to meet those needs. We've heard excellent feedback from Olive Garden operators on the benefits and ease of integrating Uber Direct into their operations, and are confident our teams can deliver the same benefits for Cheddar's operators, their team members, and guests.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX