Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Jetzt einsteigen, bevor der Boom beginnt: Diese bahnbrechende Technologie erobert den Markt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MQV6 | ISIN: US87240R1077 | Ticker-Symbol: PWT
Frankfurt
20.03.25
08:45 Uhr
11,300 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,40011,50016:06
ACCESS Newswire
20.03.2025 14:50 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TFS Financial Names Toby Gelinas Director of Partnerships

Finanznachrichten News

Industry veteran will drive business relationships with U.S. and Canadian equipment manufacturers, dealer groups, and marketplaces

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 20, 2025 / TFS Financial, a provider of captive finance solutions for equipment manufacturers, dealers, resellers, and marketplaces, has named Toby Gelinas as its director of partnerships. In this capacity, he will be responsible for cultivating relationships with equipment providers that are looking for reliable, expedient, and efficient captive financing. TFS Financial is a member of the Travelers Financial Group.

Gelinas brings over 20 years of experience to TFS Financial. Prior to joining the company, he served as executive vice president and senior partner with DFS Solutions, and was responsible for the firm's go-to-market activities in delivering private-label financing. Before that, he was regional manager for Hitachi Capital Canada, expanding the company's presence throughout Western Canada. In addition, he has held sales management roles with several other high-performing financing providers in the construction and equipment sectors.

"Toby has been highly successful throughout his career, and brings an enormous amount of experience and market knowledge to our organization," said Aaron Case, president of TFS Financial. "Equipment manufacturers, dealers, and marketplaces rely on TFS Financial to offer robust financing solutions to their buyers. Toby's expertise and insights will be a tremendous asset to our company as we look to expand our partnerships and deliver the superior financing services that our partners and their buyers expect."

TFS Financial helps equipment manufacturers, dealers, resellers, and marketplaces offer a premium transaction experience to buyers. The TFS Financial multi-lender platform dynamically matches borrowers to the appropriate financing provider based on an algorithm that assesses the borrower's credit profile, down payment, asset specifications, and other factors. The multi-lender platform is embedded into the client's transaction process, delivering a best-in-class, full-spectrum captive financing function for buyers, while dramatically reducing declines and maximizing total converted sales.

For more information about TFS Financial, visit www.tfsfinancial.com.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial provides captive finance solutions to U.S. and Canadian equipment manufacturers, dealers, resellers, and marketplaces looking to enhance sales performance, grow revenue, and improve the buyer experience. TFS Financial is a member of the Travelers Financial Group, which possesses over 40 years of asset-based lending experience. For more information, please visit www.tfsfinancial.com.

PR Contact:

Bob Hebeisen
Parallel Communications Group, Inc.
617-417-1160
bhebeisen@parallelpr.com

X: @Parallel_PR
Find us on LinkedIn

SOURCE: TFS Financial



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.