TFS Financial Names Toby Gelinas Director of Partnerships

Industry veteran will drive business relationships with U.S. and Canadian equipment manufacturers, dealer groups, and marketplaces

TFS Financial, a provider of captive finance solutions for equipment manufacturers, dealers, resellers, and marketplaces, has named Toby Gelinas as its director of partnerships. In this capacity, he will be responsible for cultivating relationships with equipment providers that are looking for reliable, expedient, and efficient captive financing. TFS Financial is a member of the Travelers Financial Group.

Gelinas brings over 20 years of experience to TFS Financial. Prior to joining the company, he served as executive vice president and senior partner with DFS Solutions, and was responsible for the firm's go-to-market activities in delivering private-label financing. Before that, he was regional manager for Hitachi Capital Canada, expanding the company's presence throughout Western Canada. In addition, he has held sales management roles with several other high-performing financing providers in the construction and equipment sectors.

"Toby has been highly successful throughout his career, and brings an enormous amount of experience and market knowledge to our organization," said Aaron Case, president of TFS Financial. "Equipment manufacturers, dealers, and marketplaces rely on TFS Financial to offer robust financing solutions to their buyers. Toby's expertise and insights will be a tremendous asset to our company as we look to expand our partnerships and deliver the superior financing services that our partners and their buyers expect."

TFS Financial helps equipment manufacturers, dealers, resellers, and marketplaces offer a premium transaction experience to buyers. The TFS Financial multi-lender platform dynamically matches borrowers to the appropriate financing provider based on an algorithm that assesses the borrower's credit profile, down payment, asset specifications, and other factors. The multi-lender platform is embedded into the client's transaction process, delivering a best-in-class, full-spectrum captive financing function for buyers, while dramatically reducing declines and maximizing total converted sales.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial provides captive finance solutions to U.S. and Canadian equipment manufacturers, dealers, resellers, and marketplaces looking to enhance sales performance, grow revenue, and improve the buyer experience. TFS Financial is a member of the Travelers Financial Group, which possesses over 40 years of asset-based lending experience. For more information, please visit www.tfsfinancial.com.

SOURCE: TFS Financial

