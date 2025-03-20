Cint Group AB: Cint announces final outcome in the rights issue

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, THE UNITED KINGDOM, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAW. PLEASE SEE "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.

Yesterday, on 19 March 2025, Cint Group AB (publ) ("Cint" or the "Company") announced that the preliminary outcome in the Company's new issue of shares with preferential rights for the Company's existing shareholders that was announced on 27 January 2025 and approved by an extraordinary general meeting on 21 February 2025 (the "Rights Issue") indicated that the Rights Issue had been subscribed to approximately 160.4 per cent in total and that the Rights Issue is oversubscribed. Today, the Company can confirm that the Rights Issue is oversubscribed by 60.4 per cent.

A maximum of 141,990,553 new shares were offered through the Rights Issue at a subscription price of SEK 4.20 per share. The final outcome in the Rights Issue shows that 139,083,916 shares, corresponding to approximately 98.0 per cent of the shares offered in the Rights Issue, have been subscribed for with subscription rights. Additionally, Cint has received applications to subscribe for 88,661,143 shares without subscription rights, corresponding to approximately 62.4 per cent of the shares offered in the Rights Issue. This entails that the Rights Issue is oversubscribed by 60.4 per cent.

All 2,906,637 shares that have not been allotted to those who have subscribed for shares with subscription rights have been allotted to those who have applied for subscription for shares without subscription rights in accordance with the principles resolved upon by the extraordinary general meeting on 21 February 2025 and included in the prospectus published by Cint on 26 February 2025.

Cint will receive proceeds of approximately SEK 596 million through the Rights Issue before deduction of transaction costs.

Following registration of the Rights Issue with the Swedish Companies Registrations Office, Cint's share capital will increase by SEK 14,199,055.3 from SEK 21,298,583.0 to SEK 35,497,638.3, and the total number of shares and votes will increase from 212,985,830 shares and votes to 354,976,383 shares and votes.

As confirmation of allotment of shares subscribed for without subscription rights, a contract note will be sent to directly registered shareholders around 21 March 2025. Shares that have been subscribed and allotted to directly registered shareholders must be paid for in cash in accordance with the instructions in the contract note. Nominee-registered shareholders will receive notice of allotment and payment instructions in accordance with the procedures of the respective nominees. Only those who are allotted shares will be notified.

Those who have subscribed for shares with subscription rights will initially receive so-called paid subscribed shares (Swe. betalda tecknade aktier, BTAs). The last day for trading in BTAs is 28 March 2025. Conversion of BTAs into new shares is expected to take place on 3 April 2025 and trading in all new shares on Nasdaq Stockholm is expected to commence on the same day.

Advisors

In connection with the Rights Issue, Cint has appointed Danske Bank A/S, Danmark, Sverige Filial and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners. Gernandt & Danielsson Advokatbyrå KB and Covington & Burling LLP act as legal advisers to Cint in connection with the Rights Issue.

For more information please contact:

Patrik Linzenbold, Head of IR

+46 708 252630

patrik.linzenbold@cint.com

Niels Boon, CFO

niels.boon@cint.com

About Cint

Cint is a global leader in research and measurement technology connecting brands, researchers, academics, or anyone with a question, to a network of over 800 suppliers representing millions of engaged respondents in 130+ countries. The Cint Exchange empowers users to gather insights at scale to build business strategies, develop research-enabled solutions, publish credible research, and more. Lucid Measurement by Cint, our advanced set of media measurement solutions, gives advertisers, media owners, and agencies the tools to measure the effectiveness and brand lift of cross-channel advertising campaigns in real time to optimize media performance while campaigns are live. Both products leverage Cint's global network of suppliers including panel providers, mobile apps, loyalty programs, and other online communities. These companies use our audience monetization tools to monetize their communities by matching them to survey opportunities.

At Cint, we're feeding the world's curiosity.

Cint Group AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (STO: CINT), has a global workforce of over 800. Cint has offices in Stockholm, London, New York, New Orleans, Singapore, Gurgaon, and Sydney, among other locations.

