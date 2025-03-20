XP Power Ltd - Annual Financial Report

20 March 2025

Annual Financial Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting

XP Power announced its Annual Results for the year ended 31 December 2024 (the "Annual Results Announcement") on 4 March 2025. Further to the Annual Results Announcement, the Company is pleased to confirm that it has today published and (where applicable) posted to shareholders the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2024 (the "2024 Annual Report"), and the Notice of the 2025 Annual General Meeting (the "AGM Notice").

In compliance with DTR 6.3.5(3)R, the 2024 Annual Report and AGM Notice are available to view on the Company's investors' website at https://corporate.xppower.com/ .

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.1 a copy of each of these documents has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

