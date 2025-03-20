BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - H World Group Limited (HTHT) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last yearThe company's bottom line totaled RMB49 million, or RMB0.02 per share. This compares with RMB743 million, or RMB0.23 per share, last year.Excluding items, H World Group Limited reported adjusted earnings of RMB321 million or RMB0.10 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period rose 7.8% to RMB6.023 billion from RMB5.585 billion last year.H World Group Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: RMB49 Mln. vs. RMB743 Mln. last year. -EPS: RMB0.02 vs. RMB0.23 last year. -Revenue: RMB6.023 Bln vs. RMB5.585 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX