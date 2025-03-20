Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2025) - John Pagliacci, VP Investment Programs & National Accounts, Guardian Capital LP ("Company"), and his team, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market to celebrate the launch of the Company's new ETF: Guardian i3 Global Dividend Premium Yield Fund (TSX: GIDY).





Based on their flagship Guardian i3 Global Dividend Growth Fund, GIDY aims to mirror the stock picks of Guardian Capital LP's i3 InvestmentsTM Team who are at the forefront of AI-utilization screening for and analyzing some of the best stock opportunities globally. Rather than reaching for yield from global equities and having investors taxed at the highest marginal tax rate in Canada, GIDY targets attractive global stocks demonstrating strong and consistent dividend-growth rates, while seeking to boost the Fund's monthly distribution yield through tax-efficient covered call premiums.

