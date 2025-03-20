Niutech's Tire Recycling Project Achieves International ISCC EU/PLUS Dual Certifications!

JINAN, China, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) is one of the most authoritative, valuable and influential green certificates in sustainability. It is the first standard that complies with the EU Renewable Energy Directive (RED), and has been well recognized by all EU member states and adopted by more than 4,800 enterprises in over 100 countries. The ISCC EU of which is the mandatory certification for bioenergy and its relative raw materials to enter the EU market, and the ISCC PLUS represents that its certified products not only can meet the strict sustainability standards, but also can be continuously tested and adjusted based on the risk indicators to ensure all-around high quality and reliability, and realize green management of full life cycle.

Recently, Niutech's tire recycling project, utilizing its next-generation intelligent continuous production line, successfully obtained both ISCC EU and ISCC PLUS certifications. This milestone confirms that the quality of the pyrolysis products from Niutech's production line meets the stringent requirements for entry into the global high-end green renewable energy market. Against the backdrop of accelerating EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) implementation, Niutech's advanced continuous pyrolysis technology, equipment, and integrated operational solutions have emerged as a preferred choice. This achievement sets a successful precedent for circular economy enterprises in enhancing international competitiveness, expanding high value-added markets, and achieving global green trade and carbon emission trading.

As China's standard-setter and technology pioneer in pyrolysis, Niutech adheres to "high-end, intelligent, and green development strategy". The company has actively led the formulation of multiple national and industry standards", demonstrated deep insights into global industrial policies, and leveraged its first-mover advantages as a listed enterprise to compete in high-end international markets. With extensive practical experience worldwide, Niutech supports clients in building million-ton-level intelligent pyrolysis plants.

This ISCC dual certification marks another successful practice of complete set of technology and equipment for Niutech's Industrial Continuous Low-Temperature Pyrolysis Technology and Equipment for Tire Recycling, which won the National Science and Technology Progress Award, and it also signifies international recognition of the company's core technology and systems by a globally authoritative sustainability organization. In the future, Niutech will continue to make efforts in the field of recycling, and contribute to the global circular economy and sustainable development.

