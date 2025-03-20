Invesco Asia Dragon Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 20

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc

(formerly Invesco Asia Trust plc) (the "Company")

HEADLINE: Third Interim Dividend

As previously announced, the Directors of Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc intend to declare dividends totalling 15.60p per ordinary share in respect of the year ending 30 April 2025 (2024: 14.10p).

The Directors are pleased to declare a third interim dividend of 3.90p to be paid on 25 April 2025 to shareholders on the register on 11 April 2025. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 10 April 2025.

The Company's current dividend policy is to aim to pay in the absence of unforeseen circumstances, a regular aggregate annual dividend equivalent to 4.0% of NAV, calculated by reference to the NAV on the last business day of September. The dividend instalments are currently paid to Shareholders in November, January and April in each year.

As previously announced, with effect from 1 May 2025, the Company will maintain its current policy of paying an aggregate annual dividend equal to 4.0% of its NAV but will increase the frequency of its dividend payments to a quarterly basis (i.e. 1.0% every three months), with payments made in January, April, July and October of each year. In addition, the date by reference to which the 4.0% figure is calculated will be changed, from the last business day in September to the last business day in April of each year.

For further information, please contact:

James Poole

For and on behalf of Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Secretary to Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc

Telephone: 020 3753 1000

20 March 2025