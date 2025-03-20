Yum! Brands: Feeding Potential: KFC's Girls Takeover Creates Lasting Impact

KFC

At KFC, we believe in feeding people's potential - not only through our food but also by creating opportunities that drive change. As part of our unwavering commitment to gender balance and youth empowerment, we proudly partnered with Plan International to host a "Girls Takeover" - a global initiative aimed at amplifying the voices of young women and providing them with leadership opportunities - at our offices in Plano, Texas, U.S., and Bangkok, Thailand.

Empowering the Next Generation

From providing perspectives on key projects alongside senior executives to teaching ~100 KFC employees a TikTok dance, the youth participants gained insights into what it takes to lead strategy and drive culture at a global brand.

Throughout the day, KFC employees worked alongside these young women, fostering meaningful conversations about the importance of heart-led leadership and the role businesses play in driving change for future generations. It was a moment of mutual learning - while the participants gained confidence in their ability to lead, our team was inspired by their fresh perspectives and bold ambitions.

Check out the video to learn more about the Girls Takeover at KFC offices!

Feeding Potential: Unlocking Skills & Opportunities

We recognize that a one-day leadership experience isn't enough; it's a part of something bigger. KFC is committed to unlocking skills and opportunities for youth and young women worldwide. By investing in mentorship, leadership development and skill-building programs, we aim to pave the way for future generations to break barriers and achieve their fullest potential.

Why This Matters & What's Next

The Girls Takeover was a powerful reminder that when young women have the opportunity to lead, they bring fresh ideas, new energy and a perspective that drives meaningful discussions and outcomes.

Beyond this latest activation, KFC remains committed to feeding people's potential through:

Providing ongoing upskilling and development opportunities for youth, women, refugees and people with disabilities.

Continuing to collaborate with incredible organizations, like Plan International, to create real, lasting impact.

We're proud to have been part of this initiative and look forward to continuing our journey toward a future filled with opportunity and belonging for all.

Join us in celebrating the future of leadership - one where there's room for all people and voices at all tables.

