Yum! Brands: Serving Up Good: Samantha Mannes on Building Connection Through the CHAR Fund

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / Yum! Brands

Since its founding in 1997, Yum! and its brands have Served Up Good by investing in initiatives that enable our team members, employees, and communities to thrive. The company remains committed to using its capital - financial and human - to reduce food insecurity and to help individuals gain the skills and capabilities they need to build meaningful careers. This series highlights both the stories of leaders within Yum! who are driving meaningful change and shaping a better future for all, and the beneficiaries of the many community impact programs Yum! leads around the world.

At Habit Burger & Grill, giving back is a way of life. The Habit Caring Hearts and Relief (CHAR) Fund provides grants up to $2,500 to colleagues facing unexpected hardships. In 2024, the CHAR Fund granted over $58,000 to 29 team members in need. Whether facing an illness, injury or personal loss, the CHAR Fund offers critical financial assistance, ensuring team members receive the support they need during life's toughest moments.

Habit Burger Franchise Sales Associate, Samantha Mannes, has been with the brand for 12 years and now serves as the CHAR Fund Committee chairperson. Below, she discusses the profound impact of the fund.

What does the CHAR Fund mean to you?

It's more than just providing financial assistance - it's about creating a sense of community, showing compassion and standing by our people during their toughest moments. Being able to contribute to something that directly supports our team members in such meaningful ways is truly fulfilling. It reminds me why programs like this are so important and why I'm proud to be part of a company that values its people so deeply.

What have you learned since serving as the CHAR Fund chairperson?

I never realized how difficult it can be for our team members to ask for help. It's an act of courage and requires trust in those around you. When you work for a company that genuinely values and supports its team members, reaching out becomes easier because you know your organization is there for you, just as you would be there for a colleague in need. The CHAR Fund reminds me daily that no one has to face hardships alone, and it has strengthened my belief in the importance of lifting each other up during challenging times.

What are you looking forward to this year?

Every year, our goal is to support more team members than the year before, and I'm excited to continue to work toward that. Our most recent focus has been supporting team members that were impacted by the California wildfires. My goal is to ensure that every eligible team member feels supported and has meaningful resources during their time of need. I'm committed to improving processes, raising awareness about the program and encouraging team members to apply when they need help.?

How does the CHAR Fund connect to Habit Burger & Grill as a business?

The CHAR Fund embodies the values that define who we are as a brand - integrity, teamwork, and commitment to our people. It's a testament to the kind of company we've all chosen to be part of - one that cares for its people and encourages us to support one another. Our team members are the heart of our business, and by supporting them during times of unexpected hardship, we reinforce the trust and loyalty that are foundational to our success. This, in turn, leads to stronger engagement, higher morale, and a workforce that feels truly valued and supported. The CHAR Fund reminds us that together, we can make a meaningful difference in each other's lives.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Yum! Brands

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/serving-up-good-samantha-mannes-on-building-connection-through-the-char-fund-1029938