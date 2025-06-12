Anzeige
How Yum! Brands Maximizes Franchise Operating Capability

Yum! Brands

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / At Yum!, we operate close to 61,000 restaurants in 155-plus countries and territories. One key to our success? Maximizing franchise operating capability.

Watch the latest episode of "Quick Bite," the series that brings you Yum! news in about a minute, to learn what we look for in our partners and how we work together to build the world's most loved, most trusted and fastest-growing restaurant brands.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Yum! Brands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/how-yum-brands-maximizes-franchise-operating-capability-1038990

