

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM), Wednesday introduced a new wedding trend - The After Pizza Cake, creating a three-tiered centerpiece made entirely of hot, cheesy pizzas.



The After Pizza Cake features pizzas assembled in an expertly designed 5-foot tall, tiered arrangement with pepperoni florals and delicious tomatoes with on-trend anthurium flowers scattered throughout the structure.



Additionally, Pizza Hut is celebrating lovers who are just engaged, married or celebrating 50 years, by offering a chance to win a trip for two to the ultimate Lover's paradise of Hawaii.



In the pre-market hours, YUM is trading at $144.46, down 0.50 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News