Spinnova Oyj: Inside Information: Spinnova's founder and Chair of the Board Janne Poranen to start as CEO. He will also continue as Chair of the Board

SPINNOVA PLC, INSIDE INFORMATION, COMPANY RELEASE 20 MARCH 2025 AT 5 P.M. UCT+2

Inside Information: Spinnova's founder and Chair of the Board Janne Poranen to start as CEO. He will also continue as Chair of the Board

Spinnova's Board of Directors has today appointed Janne Poranen as CEO effective 20 March 2025. Mr. Poranen will be responsible for all Spinnova Group businesses and for leading the Management Team. He will also continue as Chair of the Board. Former CEO Tuomas Oijala continues supporting the new CEO with the strategy work, and will leave at the latest on 12 September 2025, as earlier communicated. Due to the current development stage and special circumstances of Spinnova, the company deviates from recommendation number 21 of the Corporate Governance Code 2025, which concerns the separation of the roles of the CEO and Chair of the Board.

Mr. Poranen has a PhD in Physics and is the co-founder of Spinnova. He was the CEO of Spinnova in 2014-2022 and has acted as the Chair of the Board since 2022.

"I'm very motivated to lead Spinnova, and to build its future in this new situation. Suzano's decision not to invest into the next steps of collaboration with Spinnova was disappointing, but it also opens new opportunities. We are aware of the challenges ahead, but the letters of intent signed last year showed that there is global demand and need for our solution," says Janne Poranen.

"We have the technological expertise of how to make the SPINNOVA® fibre. The organisation is now concentrating on making the fibre production cost-effective for industrial scaling. We will continue this work with great focus," Janne Poranen continues.

