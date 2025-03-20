TOKYO, Mar 20, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE:6501, "Hitachi"), today unveiled a bold new brand design that reflects the company's transformationto what it calls "True One Hitachi", with digital at its core. Officially launching on 1st April 2025, the new brand builds on the company's legacy of engineering excellence and updates it to more clearly reflect Hitachi's pioneering spirit andforward-looking focus, creating value as one Hitachi by further strengthening collaboration between its businesses.Ahead of the next Mid-term Management Plan, the brand refresh reflects Hitachi's transformation over the years, bymodernizing the company's visual identity for the first time in 25 years, with six key design assets, including an evolved logo so all Group companies adopt the same "Hitachi" logo; refreshed colours; bespoke typeface; dynamic layouts; imagery; and graphic textures.Hitachi Sans, a new bespoke typeface created for Hitachi, ensures the new font acts as a unique signature ofHitachi's brand identity. Hitachi has also added a new range of 3D tonal textures inspired by the brand's origins and precision engineering expertise. They come in two styles - Red and Neutral - and will be used as a wide range of backdrops, both static and moving.The new brand design follows the announcement of incoming President and CEO, Toshiaki Tokunaga, and a new business structure that will accelerate the creation of Hitachi's unique value globally through leveraging strengths in IT, OT, and products.Toshiaki Tokunaga, who will become President and CEO of Hitachi, Ltd. from April 1, 2025, said: "This newbrand design demonstrates Hitachi Group's determination to unite and challenge itself for a new stage of growth, by leveraging the transformation it has already undergone."To achieve sustainable growth and enhance corporate value for Hitachi, we believe it is essential to continuously transform our mindset and work practices by swiftly identifying and adapting to changes in the economy andsociety. The Hitachi Group, spread across the globe, will come together under a single brand design that symbolizes this transformation, to create unique value that only Hitachi can offer, while advancing social innovation initiatives."About Hitachi, Ltd.Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society through the use of data and technology. We solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products. Hitachi operates under the 3 business sectors of "Digital Systems & Services" - supporting our customers' digital transformation; "Green Energy & Mobility" - contributing to a decarbonized society through energy and railway systems, and "Connective Industries" - connecting products through digital technology to provide solutions in various industries. Driven by Digital, Green, and Innovation, we aim for growth through co-creation with our customers.The company's revenues as 3 sectors for fiscal year 2023 (ended March 31, 2024) totaled 8,564.3 billion yen, with 573 consolidated subsidiariesand approximately 270,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.Source: Hitachi, Ltd.Copyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.