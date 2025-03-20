WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OpenAI has introduced o1-pro, an enhanced version of its o1 'reasoning' AI model, now available via API to developers who have spent at least $5 on OpenAI services.The AI startup company has set the pricing at $150 per million input tokens and $600 per million output tokens, making it twice as expensive as GPT-4.5 for inputs and ten times costlier than the standard o1 model for outputs.According to OpenAI, o1-pro delivers superior responses by leveraging increased computational power. The model has been available to ChatGPT Pro users since December, and its API launch comes in response to developer demand.'O1-pro in the API is a version of o1 that uses more computing to think harder and provide even better answers to the hardest problems,' an OpenAI spokesperson told TechCrunch. 'After getting many requests from our developer community, we're excited to bring it to the API to offer even more reliable responses.'Despite the claims of improved performance, early user feedback has been mixed. Some found that o1-pro struggled with Sudoku puzzles and was easily confused by simple optical illusion jokes, leaving customers unsatisfied with the performance.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX