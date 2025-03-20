Press release

20 March 2025 - N° 04

SCOR SE announces the availability

of its 2024 Universal Registration Document

The 2024 Universal Registration Document of SCOR SE ("SCOR" or the "Company") prepared in ESEF format (European Single Electronic Format) was filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF") on Thursday 20 March 2025 under number D.25-0124.

This document is available on the website of the Company www.scor.comand the website of the AMF www.amf-france.org.

Hard copies of the 2024 Universal Registration Document are also available at SCOR's headquarters, located at the following address:

SCOR SE

5, avenue Kléber

75795 Paris Cedex 16

France

The 2024 Universal Registration Document includes the following information:

the 2024 annual financial report including the report of the board of directors on corporate governance and the information on sustainability matters;

the description of the share buyback program; and

the reports of the statutory auditors and certification report regarding sustainability.

*

* *











SCOR, a leading global reinsurer









As a leading global reinsurer, SCOR offers its clients a diversified and innovative range of reinsurance and insurance solutions and services to control and manage risk. Applying "The Art & Science of Risk", SCOR uses its industry-recognized expertise and cutting-edge financial solutions to serve its clients and contribute to the welfare and resilience of society.









The Group generated premiums of EUR 20.1 billion in 2024 and serves clients in more than 150 countries from its 37 offices worldwide.









For more information, visit: www.scor.com (http://www.scor.com/en/)





Media Relations

Alexandre Garcia

media@scor.com (mailto:media@scor.com)











Investor Relations

Thomas Fossard

InvestorRelations@scor.com (mailto:InvestorRelations@scor.com)











Follow us on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/scor/)



All content published by the SCOR group since January 1, 2024, is certified with Wiztrust. You can check the authenticity of this content at wiztrust.com (https://protect.wiztrust.com/en).



General

The 2024 universal registration document filed on 20 March 2025, under number D.25-0124 with the AMF is available on SCOR's website www.scor.com.

Figures presented throughout the 2024 universal registration document may not add up precisely to the totals in the tables and texts. Percentages and percent changes are calculated on complete figures (including decimals); therefore, this universal registration document might contain immaterial differences in sums and percentages due to rounding. Unless otherwise specified, the sources for the business ranking and market positions are internal.

Forward-looking statements

The 2024 universal registration document includes forward-looking statements, assumptions, and information about SCOR's financial condition, results, business, strategy, plans and objectives, including in relation to SCOR's current or future projects.

These statements are sometimes identified by the use of the future tense or conditional mode, or terms such as "estimate", "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "have the objective", "intend to", "plan", "result in", "should" and other similar expressions.

It should be noted that the achievement of these objectives, forward-looking statements, assumptions and information is dependent on circumstances and facts that may or may not arise in the future.

No guarantee can be given regarding the achievement of these forward-looking statements, assumptions and information. These forward-looking statements, assumptions and information are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements, assumptions and information (including on objectives) may be impacted by known or unknown risks, identified or unidentified uncertainties and other factors that may significantly alter the future results, performance and accomplishments planned or expected by SCOR.

In particular, it should be noted that the full impact of the economical and geopolitical risks on SCOR's business and results cannot be accurately assessed.

Therefore, any assessments, any assumptions and, more generally, any figures presented in this universal registration document will necessarily be estimates based on evolving analyses, and encompass a wide range of theoretical hypotheses, which are highly evolutive.

Information regarding risks and uncertainties that may affect SCOR's business are included in the 2024 universal registration document.

In addition, such forward-looking statements, assumptions and information are not "profit forecasts" within the meaning of Article 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/980.

SCOR has no intention and does not undertake to complete, update, revise or change these forward-looking statements, assumptions and information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Financial information

The Group's financial information contained in this universal registration document is prepared on the basis of IFRS and interpretations issued and approved by the European Union.

Unless otherwise specified, prior-year balance sheet, income statement items and ratios have not been reclassified.

The calculation of financial ratios (such as return on invested assets, regular income yield, return on equity and combined ratio) is detailed in the 2024 universal registration document, notably in section 1.3.9.

The financial results for the full year 2024 included in this universal registration document have been audited by SCOR's statutory auditors. Unless otherwise specified, all figures are presented in Euros.

Any figures or financial results for a period subsequent to December 31, 2024 should not be taken as a forecast of the expected financials for these periods.

The solvency ratio is not audited by SCOR's statutory auditors. The Group solvency final results are to be filed to supervisory authorities by April 2025 and may differ from the estimates expressed or implied in this universal registration document.

Attachment