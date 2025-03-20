Anzeige
Albertsons Safeway Inc.: Albertsons Companies' Intermountain Division Donated $6,500 to the Gallatin Foodbank in Steals for Meals Program

Finanznachrichten News

BOZEMAN, MT / ACCESS Newswire / March 20, 2025 / Every year, Albertsons Companies' Intermountain Division proudly supports the Montana State Bobcats' Men's and Women's Basketball teams with the Steals for Meals program.

For every steal on the court, the company donates $10 to the Gallatin Foodbank, a local nonprofit fighting food insecurity. This year, the teams had 650 steals, resulting in a $6,500 donation to the Gallatin Foodbank.

See original post on Instagram and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Safeway Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Albertsons Safeway Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Safeway Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
