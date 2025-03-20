Albertsons Safeway Inc.: Albertsons Companies' Intermountain Division Donated $6,500 to the Gallatin Foodbank in Steals for Meals Program

Every year, Albertsons Companies' Intermountain Division proudly supports the Montana State Bobcats' Men's and Women's Basketball teams with the Steals for Meals program.

For every steal on the court, the company donates $10 to the Gallatin Foodbank, a local nonprofit fighting food insecurity. This year, the teams had 650 steals, resulting in a $6,500 donation to the Gallatin Foodbank.

