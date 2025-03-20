Saint-Hilaire, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2025) - At the request of CIRO, Margaux Real Estate Investment Trust (TSXV: ALFA.UN) ("Margaux" or the "Company") wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material changes in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity. This statement was made in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") regulations.

About Margaux Real Estate Investment Trust

Margaux is a real estate investment trust established by a contract of trust dated October 29, 2021, as amended, in Quebec. Margaux owns and operates three self-storage facilities in Quebec. The storage facilities are located in Cowansville, Roxton Pond and Drummondville, Quebec. The Drummondville facility is currently comprised of 100,000 square feet of land on which there are 48 self-storage units, with the construction of additional facilities expected to be completed in the coming months. The Cowansville facility is comprised of approximately 500,000 square feet of land on which there are two buildings housing 90 self-storage units. The Cowansville facility also includes a parking space which can accommodate up to 70 RVs as well as an additional parking lot which is leased to a nearby hospital on a long-term basis. The Roxton Pond facility is comprised of approximately 100,000 square feet of land divided in two lots and on which there are presently five buildings housing 181 self-storage units.

