WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Segway has recalled about 220,000 Segway Ninebot Max G30P and Max G30LP kickscooters due to fall hazard and risk of serious injury.According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the folding mechanism can fail and cause the handlebars or stem to fold while the scooter is in use, posing a fall hazard to consumers.The recall involves all Segway Ninebot Max G30P and Max G30LP KickScooters. The Max G30LP KickScooter is gray in color with yellow accents and the Max G30P is black in color with yellow accents. The model number is located on a label on the side of the foot deck.Segway said it has received 68 reports of folding mechanism failures, including 20 injuries to include abrasions, bruises, lacerations and broken bones.The recalled products were sold at Best Buy, Costco, Walmart, Target and Sam's Club nationwide and online at Segway.com and Amazon.com from January 2020 through February 2025 for between $600 and $1,000.Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled scooters and contact Segway to receive information to determine whether the folding mechanism needs adjustment and to receive a free maintenance kit. The kit includes tools and instructions for checking and tightening the folding mechanism and keeping it properly maintained.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX