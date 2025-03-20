Maison Solutions, Inc.: Maison Solutions Appoints Xintong Ma as Chief Strategy Officer

Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS) ("Maison Solutions" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based specialty grocery retailer offering traditional Asian and international food and merchandise, announced the engagement of Mr. Xintong Ma as its new Chief Strategy Officer in a consulting role. In this new role, Xintong will assist the Company's corporate strategy and initiatives focusing on enhancing merchandise structure, refining SKU assortments, expanding the supply chain network and operations, and supporting the broader M&A growth strategy.

In 2019, Xintong founded Zhekou Niu Information Technology Co., Ltd. (Discount Bull), a 24-hour hard-discount retail chain that grew to over 300 operating stores across China by 2024. Through the development and expansion of Discount Bull, Xintong built a robust network of supply chain partners; an industry skill which he intends to translate over in strengthening Maison Solutions' supply chain operations and product offerings. Prior to that, Xintong founded and co-founded multiple companies across tourism consulting and e-commerce in China, including Xiaoqu Le, La Wu Brown Sugar, and Douquan Travel Consulting. Xintong was recognized by Hurun Research Institute as one of the "30 Most Promising Entrepreneurs Under 30" in 2019.

"I am pleased to welcome Xintong in a consultant role as our new Chief Strategy Officer, a key new role within the firm that will be vital in strategizing and executing our growth strategies," said John Xu, Chief Executive Officer of Maison Solutions. "Xintong's extensive entrepreneurial experience, spanning over a decade, will play a crucial role in enhancing the operations of our stores, particularly in Southern California, where we remain focused on refining the customer experience and overall store performance. His proven ability to successfully scale the Discount Bull retail chain within just five years will be invaluable to Maison Solutions as we continue expanding our store portfolio. Additionally, Xintong's strong supply chain network across China and the broader APAC region will be instrumental in optimizing our operations and introducing more popular Asian products to our stores. Given Xintong's success and network within the industry, we plan on fully leveraging his know how to explore additional acquisition targets and opportunities in the long term to further augment our expanding store portfolio and strategic partners. We are excited about adding Xintong as a consultant to assist our management team as we continue accelerating in our growth journey."

Xintong commented: "Maison Solutions' vision and operations closely align with my experience in managing my own retail chain, creating valuable opportunities to apply my expertise and network to drive the company's growth. With clear growth strategies in place, I look forward to working closely with the entire team to strengthen the corporate strategy and ongoing initiatives, enhancing store operations, improving performance, and expanding the store portfolio."

About Maison Solutions Inc.

Maison Solutions Inc. is a U.S.-based specialty grocery retailer offering traditional Asian food and merchandise, particularly to members of Asian-American communities. The Company is committed to providing Asian fresh produce, meat, seafood, and other daily necessities in a manner that caters to traditional Asian-American family values and cultural norms, while also accounting for the new and faster-paced lifestyle of younger generations and the diverse makeup of the communities in which the Company operates. Since its formation in 2019, the Company has acquired equity interests in four traditional Asian supermarkets in the Los Angeles, California area, operating under the brand name HK Good Fortune, and three supermarkets in the Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona metro areas, operating under the brand name Lee Lee International Supermarket. To learn more about Maison Solutions, please visit the Company's website at www.maisonsolutionsinc.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Maison Solutions undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after the date of this release, except as required by law.

