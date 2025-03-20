Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Jetzt einsteigen, bevor der Boom beginnt: Diese bahnbrechende Technologie erobert den Markt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JFWK | ISIN: US61945C1036 | Ticker-Symbol: 02M
Tradegate
20.03.25
20:10 Uhr
26,280 Euro
+0,605
+2,36 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
THE MOSAIC COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THE MOSAIC COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,09526,44021:43
26,05526,21521:13
ACCESS Newswire
20.03.2025 21:26 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 Per Share

Finanznachrichten News

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 20, 2025 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on June 19, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 5, 2025.

The declaration and payment of any future dividends is subject to approval by Mosaic's Board of Directors. There can be no assurance that the Company's Board of Directors will declare future dividends.

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Investors

Media

Jason Tremblay

Ben Pratt

The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company

813-775-4226

813-775-4206

jason.tremblay@mosaicco.com

benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com

Joan Tong, CFA

The Mosaic Company

863-640-0826

joan.tong@mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.