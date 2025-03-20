MEMPHIS (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its results for the third quarter, FedEx Corp. (FDX) revised its fiscal 2025 revenue, earnings and capital spending forecasts.The company now expects revenue flat to slightly down year over year, compared to the prior forecast of approximately flat.Earnings per share are expected to be $15.15 to $15.75 before the MTM retirement plans accounting adjustments compared to the prior forecast of $16.45 to $17.45 per share. Adjusted earnings per share are expected to $18.00 to $18.60, compared to the prior forecast of $19.00 to $20.00 per share.Capital spending is expected to be $4.9 billion, compared to the prior forecast of $5.2 billion, with a priority on investments in network optimization and efficiency improvement, including fleet and facility modernization and automation.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX