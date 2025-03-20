TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday release February data for consumer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In January, overall inflation was up 0.5 percent on month and 4.0 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 3.2 percent.New Zealand will see February figures for imports, exports, trade balance and credit card spending. In January, imports were worth NZ$6.68 billion and exports were at NZ$6.19 billion for a trade deficit of NZ$486 million. Card spending was up an annual 1.3 percent in the previous month.Malaysia will see February figures for consumer prices; in January, overall inflation was up 0.1 percent on month and 1.7 percent on year.Thailand is scheduled to release February numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In January, imports were up 7,9 percent on year and exports rose an annual 13.6 percent for a trade deficit of $1.880 billion.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX