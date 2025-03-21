Tesla is facing its eighth recall for the Cybertruck, this time involving trim pieces around the windshield and doors that could detach due to insufficient adhesive. The affected components will require additional screw fastening-similar to a solution implemented for a previous accelerator pedal cover issue. Despite these ongoing challenges, Tesla's stock has shown remarkable resilience, recently trading up 0.2% to $236.32 on NASDAQ, even briefly reaching a daily high of $238.00. This performance comes as production figures reveal Tesla manufactured approximately 46,100 Cybertrucks between November 2023 and February 2025, significantly below CEO Elon Musk's ambitious target of 250,000 vehicles annually.

Divided Analyst Outlook

Financial experts remain split on Tesla's future prospects. While some analysts, including those at Mizuho and RBC, have recently downgraded their price targets, Cantor Fitzgerald expressed optimism following a visit to the Austin production facility. The average analyst projection sets a price target of $250.00 with expected earnings of $2.80 per share for fiscal year 2025. The current stock price trades substantially below its yearly high of $488.50, reflecting ongoing investor uncertainty as Tesla works to establish the Cybertruck in a pickup market traditionally dominated by combustion engine vehicles while simultaneously dealing with increasing competition in electric vehicle technology.

