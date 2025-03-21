NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA announced that it has received final approval from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for its Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.2% (OTC). The FDA has determined it to be bioequivalent to Pataday Once Daily Relief Ophthalmic Solution, 0.2% (OTC), developed by Alcon Laboratories Inc.Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.2% (OTC), will be distributed in the U.S. by Glenmark Therapeutics Inc., USA.According to Nielsen syndicated data for the latest 52 weeks' period ending February 22, 2025, the Pataday Once Daily Relief Ophthalmic Solution, 0.2% (OTC) market achieved annual sales of approximately $50.7 million.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX