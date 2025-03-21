Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Galderma Group AG (SIX: GALD), the pure-play dermatology category leader, today published its 2024 Annual Report along with the invitation to its first Annual General Meeting which will be held on April 23, 2025.

Galderma's 2024 Annual Report, the 2024 Finance Report and the invitation to the Annual General Meeting are available on Galderma's Investor Relations website at https://investors.galderma.com/.

About Galderma

Galderma (SIX: GALD) is the pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that span the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market through Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body's largest organ the skin meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin we are in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: www.galderma.com.

