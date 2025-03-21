Almirall's 16 th Skin Academy is a unique opportunity for collaboration in medical dermatology as it brings together leading experts from across the globe to advance science and innovative approaches for the treatment of skin diseases.

The conference focuses on the latest advancements in medical dermatology, including the holistic and personalized treatment of atopic dermatitis and psoriasis.

The comprehensive program covers a broad range of skin diseases such as actinic keratosis, androgenetic alopecia, onychomycosis and chronic spontaneous urticaria advancing the understanding of these diseases and treatment options to support better patient outcomes.

Almirall, a global pharmaceutical company dedicated to medical dermatology hosts the 16th edition of Skin Academy, a premier conference for healthcare professionals in the field of dermatology. This year's event features a comprehensive program aimed at sharing state-of-the-art scientific knowledge on skin diseases, their treatment, and clinical best practice.

The Skin Academy is a unique opportunity for collaboration, bringing together a broad range of leading experts and clinicians from across the globe to create a network of peers that discuss and learn together to advance the treatment of skin diseases. The event will foster collaboration and co-creation of innovative approaches and solutions to better respond to the unmet needs of the millions of people living with dermatological conditions.

Prof. Dr. Ulrich Mrowietz, from the Psoriasis Center at the University Medical Center Schleswig-Holstein, Campus Kiel in Germany said: "deep collaboration across experts is essential for advancing medical dermatology and providing better treatment outcomes for patients. Almirall's Skin Academy provides a unique platform for practitioners to explore latest scientific advances, clinical practice and discuss a broad range of skin diseases, with an emphasis on holistic, personalized patient care and wellbeing.

The Chief Medical Officer of Almirall, Dr. Volker Koscielny, said: "this is the 16th edition of the Skin Academy, and we are proud to continue to provide a leading platform for exchange and advancement in medical dermatology. Partnering with the dermatology community across Europe is based on our unique focus on medical dermatology and supported by our R&D capabilities as well as our strong collaborations. Skin Academy fosters collaboration and co-creation of innovative approaches and solutions that help the medical dermatology community to better respond to the unmet needs of millions of people living with these conditions.

About Almirall's Skin Academy

The Skin Academy, initiated and sponsored by Almirall, has become a cornerstone event for healthcare professionals in medical dermatology. Over the years, it has evolved into a key platform for sharing state-of-the-art scientific knowledge and clinical best practices in a wide range of skin diseases that affect millions of people. The event encourages collaboration and the development of new methods and solutions, aiming at addressing the unmet needs of patients and the medical dermatology community. The 16th edition continues this focus and Almirall's commitment to educational advancement, bringing together over 800 participants, led by international experts, with common interests to create a network to discuss, educate, and learn to advance knowledge in medical dermatology.

About atopic dermatitis

As a highly prevalent and debilitating condition, atopic dermatitis will be a central focus at the conference, with experts offering new insights into its pathophysiology, the role of IL-13, and the importance of advanced treatment protocols. In addition, the discussion will include a comprehensive analysis of efficacy and safety of leading treatments over time, as well as real-world evidence from clinical practice. Another key topic is the dermatologist-patient relationship, which is crucial for treatment success, especially based on the role of shared decision-making in treatment planning.

About psoriasis

Psoriasis will be another focus area for the 16th Skin Academy, and will be addressed in a range of sessions specifically dedicated to biologic treatments. The speakers will address unmet medical needs, the importance of individualized treatment for long-term disease control and share real world evidence showing the effectiveness and safety of targeted IL-23 inhibition, as well as highlighting the importance of striving for patient wellbeing as treatment outcome. Moreover, as difficult-to-treat areas of the skin remain of special importance for patients suffering from psoriasis, current treatment challenges and approaches to address these will be discussed, including advancements in topical treatments and new efficacy data with IL-23 inhibition in psoriasis of the scalp, which affects 40-90% of patients with psoriasis1234

About Actinic Keratosis

The conference will address the crucial relationship between patients and their physicians, which is essential for treatment success and patient satisfaction, particularly in managing chronic skin diseases. It will highlight the importance of early treatment in actinic keratosis (AK) to prevent its progression to squamous cell carcinoma. Experts will cover advancements in AK treatment, real-world evidence, and the role of patient satisfaction in treatment outcomes.

The conference program further includes topics on other important dermatological conditions, including androgenetic alopecia, onychomycosis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria. The event will also feature poster sessions, clinical case discussions, and Q&A sessions with experts, ensuring an engaging and interactive experience for all participants.

About Almirall

Almirall is a global pharmaceutical company dedicated to medical dermatology. We closely collaborate with leading scientists, healthcare professionals, and patients to deliver our purpose: to transform the patients' world by helping them realize their hopes and dreams for a healthy life. We are at the forefront of science to deliver ground-breaking, differentiated medical dermatology innovations that address patients' needs.

Almirall, founded in 1944 and headquartered in Barcelona, is publicly traded on the Spanish Stock Exchange (ticker: ALM, total revenue in 2024: €990 MM, over 2000 employees globally). Almirall products help to improve the lives of patients every day and are available in over 100 countries.

For more information, please visit https://www.almirall.com/

