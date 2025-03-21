Angle PLC Announces Issue of LTIP Options and Share Options

ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL)(OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, announces that, under the Remuneration Policy approved by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 11 July 2024 ("the Remuneration Policy"), the Remuneration Committee has approved the grant under the Long-Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) of options (the "LTIP Options") over a maximum of 12,000,000 ordinary shares of £0.10 ("Ordinary Shares"), subject to the performance conditions set out below, to the Company's executive directors. The Remuneration Committee has also approved the issue of up to 13,800,000 share options under its existing share option plans to staff (the "Staff Share Options").

Share options are issued to align the interest of employees with shareholders and help motivate, reward and retain staff. The allocation of LTIP Options and Staff Share Options approved by the Remuneration Committee also takes into account that, for the third consecutive year, no bonuses for executives and staff were awarded in order to help conserve cash and extend the Company's cash runway. While a staff share option award was made in 2024, the allocation for executive directors reflects a catch-up award for 2024 as well as a 2025 award following the agreement to waive cash bonus entitlements for both 2023 and 2024 operating years.

Following the issue of these options, the Company will have outstanding options over a total of up to 51,369,480 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 13.7% of its issued and to be issued share capital, which is within the Remuneration Policy approved limit of up to 16%.

The exercise price for the Staff Share Options is 10.00 pence per Ordinary Share, being 2.6% above the Company's closing mid-market share price of 9.75 pence per Ordinary Share on 20 March 2025, being the latest practicable date prior to this announcement. The Staff Share Options are subject to certain service and/or performance conditions over a three-year period.

The LTIP Options have performance conditions as set out below, a performance period of three years and an additional holding period of two years. Subject to the rules of the LTIP, awards will vest only to the extent that the performance conditions have been met during the performance period and the underlying shares may only be traded once the holding period is completed. The LTIP Options contain normal "good leaver", "bad leaver" and change of control provisions, and malus and clawback provisions will apply under certain circumstances.

The intention of the LTIP is to reward tangible increases in shareholder value, in this case above the share price of the last funding round (15.00 pence per Ordinary Share in June 2024). The performance conditions for the LTIP Options relate to the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the share price from this base level over the three-year performance period. As different levels of performance are achieved the number of shares that vest increases up to a maximum as set out below:

Allocation of LTIP options Share price CAGR on funding round Multiple of funding round share price Multiple of current share price Proportion vesting Andrew Newland Ian Griffiths Total < 20% < 1.73 <2.66 0% 0 0 0 > 20% > 1.73 >2.66 20% 1,440,000 960,000 2,400,000 > 25% > 1.95 >3.00 50% 3,600,000 2,400,000 6,000,000 > 30% > 2.20 >3.38 100% 7,200,000 4,800,000 12,000,000

The non-executive directors of the Company do not hold share options.

As at 20 March 2025, the Company has 322,641,668 Ordinary Shares in issue.

The below notification made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Andrew Newland 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ANGLE plc b) LEI 213800BY11K6W3NMS374 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Options over Ordinary shares of £0.10 each

ISIN: GB0034330679 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost LTIP options over ordinary shares under the ANGLE plc LTIP Scheme c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil Up to 7,200,000 dependent on share price performance d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 20 March 2025 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ian Griffiths 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Finance Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ANGLE plc b) LEI 213800BY11K6W3NMS374 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Options over Ordinary shares of £0.10 each

ISIN: GB0034330679 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost LTIP options over ordinary shares under the ANGLE plc LTIP Scheme c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil Up to 4,800,000 dependent on share price performance d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 20 March 2025 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

ANGLE plc +44 (0) 1483 343434 Andrew Newland, Chief Executive Ian Griffiths, Finance Director Berenberg (NOMAD and Broker) Toby Flaux, Ciaran Walsh, Milo Bonser +44 (0) 20 3207 7800 FTI Consulting Simon Conway, Ciara Martin Matthew Ventimiglia (US) +44 (0) 203 727 1000 +1 (212) 850 5624

ANGLE is a world-leading liquid biopsy company with innovative circulating tumour cell (CTC) solutions for use in research, drug development and clinical oncology using a simple blood sample. ANGLE's FDA cleared and patent protected CTC harvesting technology known as the Parsortix® PC1 System enables complete downstream analysis of the sample including whole cell imaging and proteomic analysis and full genomic and transcriptomic molecular analysis.

ANGLE's commercial businesses are focusing on clinical services and diagnostic products. The clinical services business is offered through ANGLE's GCLP-compliant laboratories. Services include custom made assay development and clinical trial testing for pharma. Products include the Parsortix system, associated consumables and assays.

Over 100 peer-reviewed publications have demonstrated the performance of the Parsortix system. For more information, visit www.angleplc.com

Any reference to regulatory authorisations such as FDA clearance, CE marking or UK MHRA registration shall be read in conjunction with the full intended use of the product:

The Parsortix® PC1 system is an in vitro diagnostic device intended to enrich circulating tumor cells (CTCs) from peripheral blood collected in K2EDTA tubes from patients diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer. The system employs a microfluidic chamber (a Parsortix cell separation cassette) to capture cells of a certain size and deformability from the population of cells present in blood. The cells retained in the cassette are harvested by the Parsortix PC1 system for use in subsequent downstream assays. The end user is responsible for the validation of any downstream assay. The standalone device, as indicated, does not identify, enumerate or characterize CTCs and cannot be used to make any diagnostic/prognostic claims for CTCs, including monitoring indications or as an aid in any disease management and/or treatment decisions.

