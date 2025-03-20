Lennar Corporation: Lennar Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

First Quarter 2025 Highlights - comparisons to the prior year quarter

Net earnings per diluted share of $1.96 ($2.14, excluding mark-to-market losses on technology investments)

Net earnings of $520 million

New orders increased 1% to 18,355 homes; new orders dollar value decreased 4% to $7.4 billion

Backlog of 13,145 homes with a dollar value of $5.8 billion

Deliveries increased 6% to 17,834 homes

Total revenues of $7.6 billion

Homebuilding operating earnings of $809 million Gross margin on home sales of 18.7% (18.8% before purchase accounting) S,G&A expenses as a % of revenues from home sales of 8.5% Net margin on home sales of 10.2%

Financial Services operating earnings of $143 million

Multifamily operations were breakeven

Lennar Other operating loss of $89 million

Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents of $2.3 billion

Years supply of owned homesites of 0.2 years, lowest in the Company's history

Controlled homesites of 98%, highest in the Company's history

No outstanding borrowings under the Company's $3.0 billion revolving credit facility

Homebuilding debt to total capital of 8.9%

Repurchased 5.2 million shares of Lennar common stock for $703 million

Completed spin-off of Millrose Properties, Inc. on February 7 th

Completed acquisition of Rausch Coleman Homes' homebuilding operations on February 10 th

MIAMI, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today reported results for its first quarter ended February 28, 2025. First quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2025 were $520 million, or $1.96 per diluted share, compared to first quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2024 of $719 million, or $2.57 per diluted share. Excluding mark-to-market losses on technology investments, first quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2025 were $567 million, or $2.14 per diluted share, compared to first quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2024 were $723 million or $2.58 per diluted share.

Stuart Miller, Executive Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Lennar, said, "We are pleased to report our 2025 first quarter results that were both constructive and strategic for Lennar. During the quarter, we continued to focus on our strategy of matching production pace with sales pace and maintaining even flow production. Additionally, during the quarter we distributed shares of Millrose Properties, Inc. ("Millrose") to our shareholders, furthering our asset-light strategy. Finally, we completed the purchase of Rausch Coleman Homes, which expanded our footprint into both new and existing markets in an asset-light manner."

"In our first quarter, we delivered 17,834 homes, above the high end of our guidance, and recorded new orders of 18,355 homes which also exceeded the high end of our guidance, as we continued to focus matching production pace with sales pace and maintaining even flow production. Accordingly, we ended the quarter with limited inventory of two completed, unsold homes per community, which was within our historical range."

"Reflecting continued weakness in the market, however, our average sales price, net of incentives, declined to $408,000, 1% lower than last year. Additionally, our gross margin was 18.7%, just shy of our guidance, and our SG&A expenses were 8.5%, producing a 10.2% net margin, all contributing to earnings of $520 million, or $1.96 per diluted share."

"Our first quarter was marked by a challenging macroeconomic environment for homebuilding. While demand remains strong, persistently higher interest rates and inflation, combined with a downturn in consumer confidence and a limited supply of affordable homes, made it increasingly difficult for consumers to access homeownership.

"We continued to use incentives, including interest rate buydowns, to reconcile home prices to market conditions. These incentives bridged affordability to activate sales and manage inventory, while continuing to provide supply to the market. Generally speaking, net prices for homes, together with rents in overbuilt apartment markets, have started to decline, as demand remains constrained by affordability."

"During the quarter, we also constructively allocated capital, while we continued to strengthen and fortify our balance sheet. We repurchased $703 million of our common stock, we distributed shares of Millrose to our shareholders and issued our regular dividend. We ended the quarter with no outstanding borrowings on our $3.0 billion revolving credit facility, cash of $2.3 billion, and with homebuilding debt to total capital of 8.9%. Our balance sheet remains extremely strong."

Jon Jaffe, Co-Chief Executive Officer and President of Lennar, said, "Operationally, our starts pace and sales pace were 4.0 homes and 4.1 homes per community, respectively, in the first quarter, as we continue to move closer to an even flow operating model. Our cycle time was down to 137 days, or 11% lower year over year, as our production-first focus has positively impacted our production times, while our inventory turn improved to 1.7 times, compared to 1.5 last year, reflecting broader efficiencies."

"As we completed the migration to our land light strategy with the spin-off of Millrose during the first quarter, our years supply of owned homesites improved to 0.2 years from 1.3 years last year, and our controlled homesite percentage increased to 98% from 77% year over year, resulting in a return on inventory of 29.7%."

Mr. Miller concluded, "Despite an uncertain macro environment, we are optimistic about our business and remain focused on our mission of building a healthier housing market and bringing attainable homes to more people. As we look ahead, we expect to deliver between 19,500 to 20,500 homes for the second quarter and expect our gross margin to be approximately 18%, depending on market conditions. We remain steadfast in our goals to match our production with sales pace, drive strong current cash flow, and maintain carefully managed inventory levels so that, as market conditions stabilize and ultimately improve, we will benefit from normalized margins across our growing volume."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

THREE MONTHS ENDED FEBRUARY 28, 2025 COMPARED TO

THREE MONTHS ENDED FEBRUARY 29, 2024

As previously announced on February 10, 2025, Lennar Corporation completed its acquisition of Rausch Coleman Homes ("Rausch"). The results of operations include activity related to Rausch from February 10, 2025 to February 28, 2025. Prior year information includes only stand-alone data for Lennar Corporation for the three months ended February 29, 2024.

Homebuilding

Revenues from home sales increased 5% in the first quarter of 2025 to $7.2 billion from $6.9 billion in the first quarter of 2024. Revenues were higher primarily due to a 6% increase in the number of home deliveries, partially offset by a 1% decrease in the average sales price of homes delivered. New home deliveries increased to 17,834 homes in the first quarter of 2025 from 16,798 homes in the first quarter of 2024. The average sales price of homes delivered was $408,000 in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $413,000 in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease in average sales price of homes delivered in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year was primarily due to continued weakness in the market.

Gross margins on home sales were $1.4 billion, or 18.7% (18.8% excluding purchase accounting of $7.8 million), in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $1.5 billion, or 21.8%, in the first quarter of 2024. During the first quarter of 2025, gross margins decreased due to an increase in land costs year over year, as well as a decrease in revenue per square foot, which was partially offset by a decrease in construction costs as the Company continues to focus on construction cost savings.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $616 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $568 million in the first quarter of 2024. As a percentage of revenues from home sales, selling, general and administrative expenses increased to 8.5% in the first quarter of 2025, from 8.2% in the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to an increase in marketing and selling expenses.

Financial Services

Operating earnings for the Financial Services segment were $143 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $131 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase in operating earnings was primarily due to higher volume from increased Lennar deliveries.

Ancillary Businesses

The Multifamily operations were breakeven in the first quarter of 2025, compared to an operating loss of $16 million in the first quarter of 2024. Operating loss for the Lennar Other segment was $89 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to an operating loss of $40 million in the first quarter of 2024. The Lennar Other operating loss for the first quarter of 2025 was primarily due to losses on the Company's technology investments.

Tax Rate

In the first quarter of 2025 and 2024, the Company had tax provisions of $170 million and $211 million, which resulted in an overall effective income tax rate of 24.6% and 22.7%, respectively. For both periods, the Company's effective income tax rate included state income tax expense and non-deductible executive compensation, partially offset by tax credits. The increase in the effective tax rate from the prior year for the first quarter of 2025 was primarily due to a decrease in excess tax benefits from share-based compensation and a decrease in solar tax credits.

Share Repurchases

In the first quarter of 2025, the Company repurchased 5.2 million shares of its common stock for $703 million at an average share price of $134.40.

Millrose Spin-Off

On February 7, 2025, Lennar successfully completed the taxable spin-off of Millrose Properties, Inc. from Lennar through a distribution of approximately 80% of Millrose's stock to Lennar's stockholders. Lennar will temporarily retain, but will not vote, the remaining 20% of the total outstanding shares of Millrose common stock, which it expects to dispose of through a subsequent spin-off, split-off, public offering, private sale or any combination of these potential transactions. In connection with the spin-off, Lennar contributed to Millrose $5.6 billion in land assets and cash of $1.0 billion, which included $584 million of cash deposits related to option contracts. The spin-off transaction accelerates Lennar's longstanding strategy of becoming a pure-play, asset-light, new home manufacturing company.

Rausch Acquisition

On February 10, 2025, Lennar acquired Rausch Coleman Homes, a residential homebuilder based in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Lennar acquired Rausch's homebuilding operations while Millrose acquired Rausch's land assets and Lennar has options on the land. With this acquisition, Lennar has expanded its footprint into new markets in Arkansas (Bentonville / Fayetteville, Little Rock and Jonesboro), Oklahoma (Tulsa and Stillwater), Alabama (Birmingham and Tuscaloosa), and Kansas / Missouri (Kansas City), while adding to its existing footprint in Texas (Houston and San Antonio), Oklahoma (Oklahoma City), Alabama (Huntsville) and Florida (Gulf Coast).

Liquidity

At February 28, 2025, the Company had $2.3 billion of Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents and no outstanding borrowings under its $3.0 billion revolving credit facility, thereby providing approximately $5.3 billion of available capacity.

Guidance

The following are the Company's expected results of its homebuilding and financial services activities for the second quarter of 2025:

New Orders 22,500 - 23,500 Deliveries 19,500 - 20,500 Average Sales Price $390,000 - $400,000 Gross Margin % on Home Sales approximately 18% S,G&A as a % of Home Sales 8.0% - 8.2% Financial Services Operating Earnings $135 million - $145 million

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Selected Revenues and Operating Information (In thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

February 28, 2025

February 29, 2024 Revenues:





Homebuilding $ 7,283,870

6,930,991 Financial Services 277,077

249,720 Multifamily 63,196

129,677 Lennar Other 7,402

2,542 Total revenues $ 7,631,545

7,312,930







Homebuilding operating earnings $ 809,273

1,028,796 Financial Services operating earnings 143,483

131,296 Multifamily operating loss (23)

(15,639) Lennar Other operating earnings loss (89,283)

(39,548) Corporate general and administrative expenses (147,378)

(157,321) Charitable foundation contribution (17,834)

(16,798) Earnings before income taxes 698,238

930,786 Provision for income taxes (169,525)

(210,865) Net earnings (including net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests) 528,713

719,921 Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 9,187

587 Net earnings attributable to Lennar $ 519,526

719,334







Basic and diluted average shares outstanding 262,733

276,946







Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 1.96

2.57







Supplemental information:





Interest incurred (1) $ 31,489

36,511







EBIT (2):





Net earnings attributable to Lennar $ 519,526

719,334 Provision for income taxes 169,525

210,865 Interest expense included in:





Costs of homes sold 28,118

39,214 Homebuilding other income, net 3,528

4,915 Total interest expense 31,646

44,129 EBIT $ 720,697

974,328

(1) Amount represents interest incurred related to homebuilding debt. (2) EBIT is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as earnings before interest and taxes. This financial measure has been presented because the Company finds it important and useful in evaluating its performance and believes that it helps readers of the Company's financial statements compare its operations with those of its competitors. Although management finds EBIT to be an important measure in conducting and evaluating the Company's operations, this measure has limitations as an analytical tool as it is not reflective of the actual profitability generated by the Company during the period. Management compensates for the limitations of using EBIT by using this non-GAAP measure only to supplement the Company's GAAP results. Due to the limitations discussed, EBIT should not be viewed in isolation, as it is not a substitute for GAAP measures.

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Segment Information (In thousands) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

February 28, 2025

February 29, 2024 Homebuilding revenues:





Sales of homes $ 7,240,546

6,901,781 Sales of land 35,326

20,752 Other homebuilding 7,998

8,458 Total homebuilding revenues 7,283,870

6,930,991







Homebuilding costs and expenses:





Costs of homes sold 5,888,144

5,395,532 Costs of land sold 36,077

14,017 Selling, general and administrative 615,739

567,987 Total homebuilding costs and expenses 6,539,960

5,977,536 Homebuilding net margins 743,910

953,455 Homebuilding equity in earnings from unconsolidated entities 35,004

13,302 Homebuilding other income, net 30,359

62,039 Homebuilding operating earnings $ 809,273

1,028,796







Financial Services revenues $ 277,077

249,720 Financial Services costs and expenses 133,594

118,424 Financial Services operating earnings $ 143,483

131,296







Multifamily revenues $ 63,196

129,677 Multifamily costs and expenses 73,376

132,667 Multifamily equity in earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities and other income (expense), net 10,157

(12,649) Multifamily operating loss $ (23)

(15,639)







Lennar Other revenues $ 7,402

2,542 Lennar Other costs and expenses 23,564

9,088 Lennar Other equity in loss from unconsolidated entities and other (10,618)

(27,865) Lennar Other realized and unrealized losses from technology investments (1) (62,503)

(5,137) Lennar Other operating loss $ (89,283)

(39,548)

(1) The following is a detail of Lennar Other realized and unrealized losses from mark-to-market adjustments on technology investments:



Three Months Ended

February 28, 2025

February 29, 2024 Blend Labs (BLND) $ (3,737)

2,936 Hippo (HIPO) (12,890)

16,449 Opendoor (OPEN) (18,786)

1,315 SmartRent (SMRT) (4,483)

(1,963) Sonder (SOND) (19)

51 Sunnova (NOVA) (22,588)

(23,925)

$ (62,503)

(5,137)

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Summary of Deliveries, New Orders and Backlog (Dollars in thousands, except average sales price) (unaudited) Lennar's reportable homebuilding segments and all other homebuilding operations not required to be reported separately have divisions located in: East: Florida, New Jersey and Pennsylvania Central: Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia South Central: Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas West: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington Other: Urban divisions

First Quarter

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024 Deliveries: Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price East 4,311

4,583

$ 1,668,880

1,905,846

$ 387,000

416,000 Central 4,029

3,701

1,557,555

1,440,429

387,000

389,000 South Central 4,730

4,263

1,160,523

1,070,159

245,000

251,000 West 4,756

4,238

2,888,685

2,521,491

607,000

595,000 Other 8

13

5,886

6,817

736,000

524,000 Total 17,834

16,798

$ 7,281,529

6,944,742

$ 408,000

413,000

Of the total homes delivered listed above, 80 homes with a dollar value of $41 million and an average sales price of $512,000 represent home deliveries from unconsolidated entities for the three months ended February 28, 2025, compared to 77 home deliveries with a dollar value of $43 million and an average sales price of $558,000 for the three months ended February 29, 2024.

First Quarter

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024 New Orders: Active Communities

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price East 330

284

3,974

4,383

$ 1,526,559

1,851,718

$ 384,000

422,000 Central 447

340

4,639

4,417

1,835,498

1,764,896

396,000

400,000 South Central 387

233

4,921

4,431

1,172,861

1,119,999

238,000

253,000 West 418

368

4,811

4,927

2,888,650

2,996,239

600,000

608,000 Other 2

2

10

18

7,164

9,530

716,000

529,000 Total 1,584

1,227

18,355

18,176

$ 7,430,732

7,742,382

$ 405,000

426,000

Of the total homes listed above, 101 homes with a dollar value of $60 million and an average sales price of $593,000 represent homes in 11 active communities from unconsolidated entities for the three months ended February 28, 2025, compared to 46 homes with a dollar value of $25 million and an average sales price of $548,000 in six active communities for the three months ended February 29, 2024.

First Quarter

2025 (1)

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024 Backlog: Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price East 2,999

6,310

$ 1,333,063

2,632,787

$ 445,000

417,000 Central 4,045

3,949

1,684,706

1,722,219

416,000

436,000 South Central 3,027

2,063

725,427

525,781

240,000

255,000 West 3,071

3,940

2,021,262

2,547,090

658,000

646,000 Other 3

8

1,626

4,241

542,000

530,000 Total 13,145

16,270

$ 5,766,084

7,432,118

$ 439,000

457,000

Of the total homes in backlog listed above, 100 homes with a backlog dollar value of $83 million and an average sales price of $827,000 represent the backlog from unconsolidated entities at February 28, 2025, compared to 116 homes with a backlog dollar value of $57 million and an average sales price of $495,000 at February 29, 2024. (1) As of February 28, 2025, backlog includes 980 homes acquired in connection with the Rausch Coleman Homes acquisition. Of the homes in backlog, 214 and 766 homes were in the Central and South Central homebuilding segments, respectively. As of February 28, 2025, backlog also includes 11 homes acquired from a small builder in the West homebuilding segment.

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



February 28, 2025

November 30, 2024 ASSETS





Homebuilding:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,283,928

4,662,643 Restricted cash 22,487

11,799 Receivables, net 1,063,934

1,053,211 Inventories:





Finished homes and construction in progress 9,091,705

10,884,861 Land and land under development 1,062,369

4,750,025 Inventory owned 10,154,074

15,634,886 Consolidated inventory not owned 3,454,642

4,084,665 Inventory owned and consolidated inventory not owned 13,608,716

19,719,551 Deposits and pre-acquisition costs on real estate 5,161,259

3,625,372 Investments in unconsolidated entities 2,645,734

1,344,836 Goodwill 3,442,359

3,442,359 Other assets 1,657,511

1,734,698

29,885,928

35,594,469 Financial Services 3,000,778

3,516,550 Multifamily 1,275,152

1,306,818 Lennar Other 824,245

894,944 Total assets $ 34,986,103

41,312,781 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Homebuilding:





Accounts payable $ 1,926,358

1,839,440 Liabilities related to consolidated inventory not owned 3,037,085

3,563,934 Senior notes and other debts payable, net 2,211,272

2,258,283 Other liabilities 3,076,776

3,201,552

10,251,491

10,863,209 Financial Services 1,626,271

2,140,708 Multifamily 141,380

181,883 Lennar Other 99,617

105,756 Total liabilities 12,118,759

13,291,556







Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock -

- Class A common stock of $0.10 par value 26,133

25,998 Class B common stock of $0.10 par value 3,660

3,660 Additional paid-in capital 5,812,802

5,729,434 Retained earnings 21,302,131

25,753,078 Treasury stock (4,424,039)

(3,649,564) Accumulated other comprehensive income 7,351

7,529 Total stockholders' equity 22,728,038

27,870,135 Noncontrolling interests 139,306

151,090 Total equity 22,867,344

28,021,225 Total liabilities and equity $ 34,986,103

41,312,781

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Supplemental Data (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited)

February 28, 2025

November 30, 2024

February 29, 2024 Homebuilding debt $ 2,211,272

2,258,283

2,830,332 Stockholders' equity 22,728,038

27,870,135

26,647,835 Total capital $ 24,939,310

30,128,418

29,478,167 Homebuilding debt to total capital 8.9 %

7.5 %

9.6 %











Homebuilding debt $ 2,211,272

2,258,283

2,830,332 Less: Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents 2,283,928

4,662,643

4,950,128 Net homebuilding debt $ (72,656)

(2,404,360)

(2,119,796) Net homebuilding debt to total capital (1) (0.3) %

(9.4) %

(8.6) %

(1) Net homebuilding debt to total capital is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net homebuilding debt (homebuilding debt less homebuilding cash and cash equivalents) divided by total capital (net homebuilding debt plus stockholders' equity). The Company believes the ratio of net homebuilding debt to total capital is a relevant and a useful financial measure to investors in understanding the leverage employed in homebuilding operations. However, because net homebuilding debt to total capital is not calculated in accordance with GAAP, this financial measure should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures prescribed by GAAP. Rather, this non-GAAP financial measure should be used to supplement the Company's GAAP results.

