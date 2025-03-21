Ocho Investments LLC: Ocho Sends Letter to the Board of Digimarc Corporation

Calls for CEO Search by a Committee of Independent Directors

AUSTIN, Texas, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocho Investments LLC ("Ocho"), which owns in excess of 5% of the stock of Digimarc Corporation (Nasdaq: DMRC) ("Digimarc" or the "Company"), today sent a letter to the Board of Directors of the Company.

In its letter, Ocho detailed Digimarc's poor operating performance, the CEO's misleading public statements and the resulting destruction of shareholder value, with the Company's stock price having declined 51% under the current CEO's tenure while the Nasdaq has increased 28% in the same period. Ocho calls on the Board to conduct a search for a new CEO, led by a committee of independent directors, including a new director appointed to represent the interest of the stockholders.

The full letter is available via this link: https://www.ochocapital.com/s/DMRC-032025.pdf

About Ocho

Ocho is a family office that invests in public and private companies across a wide variety of industries. Our level of involvement can vary from passive investments to active engagement with management and board service.

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this letter represent the opinions of Ocho Investments LLC ("Ocho"), and are based on publicly available information with respect to the Company. Ocho reserves the right to change any of its opinions expressed herein at any time as it deems appropriate and disclaims any obligation to notify the market or any other party of such change. Ocho disclaims any obligation to update the information or opinions contained in this letter.

This letter is provided merely as information and is not intended to be, nor should it be construed as investment advice, or as an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. This letter does not recommend the purchase or sale of any security, Ocho currently beneficially owns shares of the Company. Ocho is in the business of trading - buying and selling- securities and intend to continue trading in the securities of the Company. You should assume Ocho will from time to time sell all or a portion of its holdings of the Company in open market transactions or otherwise, buy additional shares (in open market or privately negotiated transactions or otherwise), or trade in options, puts, calls, swaps or other derivative instruments relating to such shares.

