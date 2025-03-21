Nordic Paper Holding AB: The Board of Directors of Nordic Paper proposes no dividend to the AGM but considers opportunity for a potential extraordinary dividend later on in 2025

Nordic Paper is currently reviewing options for its long term financing. Due to this, the Board of Directors of Nordic Paper has today decided to propose no dividend for the financial year 2024 to the Annual General Meeting to be held on 28 May 2025.

The existing credit facilities of the company which were put in place in January 2025 run into 2026.

The Board of Directors intends to review the feasibility of a potential extraordinary dividend once a long-term financing is in place. Any such dividend would be decided at an Extraordinary General Meeting.

For further information, please contact:

Henrik Essén, Director of Sustainability and Communication

Phone: +46 730 573801

E-mail: henrik.essen@nordic-paper.com

This information is inside information that Nordic Paper Holding AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 09.05 CET on 21 March 2025.

Nordic Paper is a leading specialty paper producer with its base in Scandinavia. We have been manufacturing top-quality kraft papers and natural greaseproof papers since the 19th century. Our products are based on renewable raw material from local forests. From our five paper mills, four in Scandinavia and one in Canada, we supply customers in more than 80 countries. Nordic Paper had in 2024 net sales of SEK 4,668 m, about 700 employees and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.nordic-paper.com