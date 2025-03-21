Movinn A/S: Movinn publishes Annual Report 2024: Launching new strategy, Core'27.

This company announcement contains inside information regarding Movinn's new strategic roadmap, Core'27, and the financial guidance for 2025.

Company Announcement no. 61/2025 (March 21, 2025)

Movinn reports revenue in line with expectations in 2024, while EBITDA came in below expectations. The company launches Core'27 to improve operational efficiency and strengthen profitability.

Annual Report 2024

Movinn today publishes its Annual Report for 2024, covering the financial period from January 1 to December 31, 2024.

The report highlights revenue growth of 7,3% to DKK 89.5 million, while EBITDA improved to DKK 1.3 million, marking a return to positive EBITDA after a negative result in 2023, though still below expectations. The operating profit (EBIT) for 2024 was DKK -4.3 million.

Additionally, Movinn has delivered higher revenue per unit, reaching DKK 191,000 (2023: DKK 183,000), reflecting improvements in both operational and sales efficiency.

New strategic focus - Core'27

Movinn is introducing a new three-year strategic roadmap, Core'27. This strategy emphasizes capital-efficient growth, strengthening its core business, enhancing operational efficiency, and improving margins.

Core'27 is designed to ensure sustainable value creation by focusing on five key pillars: increasing sales efficiency, driving operational excellence, expanding in key segments, leveraging technological innovation, and preparing for future strategic opportunities.

As part of Core'27, Movinn has initiated the process of downscaling its Odense portfolio by 20 units from a total of 73 units due to underperformance in 2024. This reflects a sharp focus on profitability.

Additionally, the company also has a strict focus on maintenance efforts to ensure long-term asset quality, which will help strengthen relationships with key corporate clients and differentiate Movinn in a competitive market.

Through a disciplined approach, Movinn aims to optimize its business model, streamline internal processes, and strengthen its relationship with key corporate clients and partners. Technology development, data-driven decision making, and process improvements will play a key role in Core'27, ensuring Movinn remains a leader in the serviced living sector.

In 2024, we encountered both opportunities and challenges. Our Swedish operations have shown positive development, and we achieved a major milestone with the launch of Hotel TwentySix in Malmö. However, weaker performance in secondary Danish cities, Aarhus and Odense, has negatively impacted our overall results. With Core'27, we are committed to strengthening our core business, optimizing efficiency, and securing a profitable bottom line, says CEO Patrick Blok.

Financial guidance for 2025

Movinn's financial guidance for 2025 is as follows (million DKK):

Revenue: DKK 93.0 - 97.0 million

EBITDA: DKK 5.0 - 7.0 million

EBIT: DKK 0.0 - 2.0 million

The financial guidance reflects improved profitability and continued focus on capital-efficient growth, although results are impacted by the ongoing optimization in secondary Danish cities during the first half of 2025.

During 2025, the company will focus strongly on enhancing sales efforts, refining operational processes, and maintaining a strict cost discipline.

Technological innovation and future initiatives

Movinn continues to leverage in-house technology development to drive scalability and operational efficiency. A key initiative in 2024 was the launch of Velocity Pro, a white-label booking management platform designed to streamline customer experience and operational workflows, reinforcing Movinn's strategic emphasis on innovation.

We extend our gratitude to our investors, clients, and employees for their ongoing support and commitment. We remain dedicated to creating value and ensuring sustainable and profitable growth for Movinn, concludes Patrick Blok.

Contacts

Andreas Bækgaard Thaning

Head of Finance & IR, Movinn A/S

abt@movinn.dk

+45 27 10 27 20

Certified Advisor

HC Andersen Capital

Pernille Friis Andersen

https://hcandersencapital.dk/contact/

+45 30 93 18 87

About Us

About Movinn

Founded in October 2014, Movinn A/S has grown to become one of Denmark's leading providers of fully serviced apartments, operating within the PropTech industry and delivering space-as-a-service to mainly large domestic and international corporations and organizations. To stay at the forefront of trends in the real estate and serviced living industry - and to diversify activities - the company has created a house of brands that cover both traditional and emerging client segments.

Inhouse, the company has created a highly integrated value chain and comprehensive tech-products (several software platforms & IoT hardware) to help provide the best possible service and quality to the company's clients and to help scale profitable growth. Movinn has a strong presence in Denmark, covering Aarhus, Odense and Copenhagen (the latter being the largest and primary market), and the company is planning to expand its operations into new European destinations.

Movinn A/S has received approval for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark under the ticker "MOVINN".