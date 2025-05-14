Movinn A/S: Movinn signs multi-year supplier agreement with large Danish corporation

Disclaimer: This company announcement contains inside information.

Company Announcement no. 65/2025 (May 14, 2025)

The agreement covers a multi-year period across all Danish markets and follows strategic focus to establish and strengthen key client relationships.

Copenhagen, Denmark - Today, 14 May, Movinn has signed a multi-year supplier agreement with a large Danish C25 Corporation ("Client") to deliver corporate accommodation in Denmark. The specific details of the agreement are confidential, meaning the Client will remain unnamed. Due to anticipated annual booking volumes, the Agreement falls under the Company's definition of inside information and is therefore disclosed to the market.



The agreement follows an ongoing execution of our strategy based on higher scalability in sales and stable, direct relationships with key clients across all Danish markets. Copenhagen will see the majority of the volume, with Aarhus and Odense receiving less. The Client is operating in an industry, where Movinn are currently not that exposed on the client side, so we expect a strengthened diversification in demand as well.

Patrick Blok, CEO, states:

"I am happy with this result. We are extremely focused on executing on our strategic aims and this agreement is a testament to that. My aim is to do more of these strategic agreements - and ideally have them materialize faster, as patience is not my strong suit. But I am happy with the trust and we will focus on delivering the quality expected from us. And when we do that well, I expect us to grow the relationship".

Andreas Bækgaard Thaning

Head of Finance & IR, Movinn A/S

abt@movinn.dk

+45 27 10 27 20

HC Andersen Capital

Pernille Friis Andersen

https://hcandersencapital.dk/contact/

+45 30 93 18 87

About Movinn

Founded in October 2014, Movinn A/S has grown to become one of Denmark's leading providers of fully serviced apartments, operating within the PropTech industry and delivering space-as-a-service to mainly large domestic and international corporations and organizations. To stay at the forefront of trends in the real estate and serviced living industry - and to diversify activities - the company has created a house of brands that cover both traditional and emerging client segments.

Inhouse, the company has created a highly integrated value chain and comprehensive tech-products (several software platforms & IoT hardware) to help provide the best possible service and quality to the company's clients and to help scale profitable growth. Movinn has a strong presence in Denmark, covering Aarhus, Odense and Copenhagen (the latter being the largest and primary market), and the company is planning to expand its operations into new European destinations.

Movinn A/S has received approval for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark under the ticker "MOVINN".