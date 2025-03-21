BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - 51Talk Online Education Group (COE) reported Loss for its fourth quarter of -$5.67 millionThe company's bottom line totaled -$5.67 million, or -$0.99 per share. This compares with -$1.38 million, or -$0.24 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period fell 54.0% to $7.47 million from $16.24 million last year.51Talk Online Education Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: -$5.67 Mln. vs. -$1.38 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.99 vs. -$0.24 last year. -Revenue: $7.47 Mln vs. $16.24 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX