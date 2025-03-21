OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO), Friday announced that the company has entered into an automatic share purchase plan with a broker, facilitating repurchases of Loblaw's common shares under its previously announced normal course issuer bid.Previously, the company has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange to purchase upto around 15.3 million common shares, between May 6, 2024, and May 5, 2025.Thursday, Loblaw's stock closed at CAD 190.06, up 0.02 percent on the Toronto Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX