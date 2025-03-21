Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2025) - Meryllion Resources Corporation (CSE: MYR) ("Meryllion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its intention to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 33,000,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Company at a price of $0.015 per share for gross proceeds of up to $495,000 (the "Private Placement"). The Private Placement may be oversubscribed.

In connection with the Private Placement, finders' fees may be payable to eligible arm's length persons with respect to certain subscriptions accepted by the Company in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

Closing of the Private Placement is subject to obtaining all required approvals, including the approval of the CSE and any other regulatory approval. All shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance under applicable securities laws.

The proceeds from the Private Placement will be used by Meryllion for working capital purposes and to pursue potential new acquisitions.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although Management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such.

Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/245543

SOURCE: Meryllion Resources Corporation