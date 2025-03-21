Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 21
MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC
LEI: 2138004NTCUZTHFWXS17
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share for Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, at the close of business on 20 March 2025 was 171.00p (cum income).
Due to the contingent nature, the potential costs of £0.9m, equivalent to 1.1p per share relating to the wind up of the Company have not been reflected in the reported NAV.
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
21 March 2025
