BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ), a provider of logistics and transportation services, Friday announced that its subsidiary, Shenzhen Yangang Mingzhu Supply Chain Management Co., has been awarded a significant coal transport contract by Ruoqiang Tengyue Logistics Co., Ltd.Under the agreement, Mingzhu Supply Chain will transport coal for Ruoqiang Logistics through March 20, 2030.The contract requires Mingzhu Supply Chain to deploy approximately 300 trucks along the designated route during this period.YGMZ is currently trading at $0.95 up $0.01 or 1.05 percent on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX